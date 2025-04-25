Union to ballot TotalEnergies North Sea workers for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Union to ballot TotalEnergies North Sea workers for strike action

April 25th, 7:49am
2 min read
Flaring at the TotalEnergies Elgin-Franklin platform in the North Sea.
Mathew Perry

The Unite union has announced it is balloting around 50 TotalEnergies offshore workers in the North Sea for strike action.

Unite said workers based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms are involved in an “escalating dispute” after the “overwhelming rejection of an unacceptable pay offer”.

The union said the dispute centres on the pay claim for 2025, with workers rejecting an initial offer from TotalEnergies for a 1.5% basic salary increase.

A subsequent offer of a 1.75% pay increase, which Unite said amounts to a real terms pay cut, was also rjected.

Unite said the ballot covering Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn will open on 29 April and close on 2 June.

The offshore workers include skilled engineers, control room and senior operators alongside mechanical, operation and production technicians, Unite said.

‘Shameful behaviour’ from TotalEnergies, union says

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “TotalEnergies has posted multi-billion-pound profits year after year, yet it is trying to impose a real terms pay cut.

“This is shameful behaviour from an extraordinarily profitable company. Unite will back our members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite industrial officer John Boland said the TotalEnergies employees are “being forced to ballot on strike action to get a fair pay award from a multi-billion company”.

“TotalEnergies is treating its highly skilled workforce with contempt and Unite is determined to hold it to account,” Boland said.

“The company should be under no illusions that if our members take strike action it will cause major disruption to the operations on both platforms.”

Energy Voice has contacted TotalEnergies for comment.

The potential strike action is the latest in a series of industrial disputes covering North Sea offshore workers in recent months.

Offshore helicopter pilots undertook months of industrial action last year in a dispute with operator Bristow.

Meanwhile, around 60 offshore chemists and engineers employed by IES Callenberg and SGS UK also undertook strike action last year.

 

