Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Aberdeen’s Decom Engineering secures over £2m in international contracts to start 2025

April 29th 2025, 7:00am
2 min read
Decom Engineering's C1-16 ultra light chopsaw.© Supplied by Decom Engineering
Decom Engineering's C1-16 ultra light chopsaw.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Scottish subsea cutting specialist Decom Engineering has secured more than £2 million worth of international contracts in the first quarter of 2025.

The Portlethen-based firm provides a range of cold cuttings ‘chopsaws’ which can operate in harsh offshore and subsea environments.

Decom Engineering said the three contract wins in the Americas, Nigeria and Australia will position the company for further international growth.

Among the contract wins, Decom Engineering secured a chain cutting scope in the Gulf of Mexico which will see it deploy its ultra-light C1-16 chopsaw to cut mooring chains.

Meanwhile, a Decom team is preparing to mobilise on a 300-day campaign offshore Brazil involving two C1-16s.

Decom Engineering commercial director Nick McNally said company “continuing to build on a strong track record” with other contract wins in Nigeria and Western Australia.

© Supplied by Decom Engineering
Decom Engineering commercial director Nick McNally.

Approximately 90% of  Decom’s revenues now come from outside of the North Sea, he added, and the company sees the most potential growth in Australia, Brazil and the US.

But the North Sea continues to provide projects, with Decom Engineering involved in the removal of the Brent Charlie platform last year.

“By analysing past campaigns in challenging environments including the Indian Ocean and the North Sea, we have fine-tuned our designs to perform seamlessly in extreme conditions,” McNally said.

“On several projects we have been asked to assist on structural removal scopes after other cutting technologies have proven not to be capable and this contingency role is now moving Decom into a position where we are becoming the first choice on larger and more complex scopes.”

On the back of the recent contract wins, McNally said Decom is expanding its Aberdeen headcount with an additional engineer and upgrading another staff member to a full-time position.

 

Tags