Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Tributes for ‘real family man’ and ex-Dundee footballer, 50, who died on North Sea oil rig

Scott Kemlo, a former Brechin City and Dundee North End player who "lived for his children", suffered a heart attack while working in the North Sea.

April 29th 2025, 10:05 am
2 min read
Scott Kemlo with wife Lynsey, and children Imogen and Finn. Image: Lynsey Kemlo© Supplied by Lynsey Kemlo
Scott Kemlo with wife Lynsey, and children Imogen and Finn. Image: Lynsey Kemlo

Lindsey Hamilton

The wife of a “real family man” and former Dundee footballer has paid tribute after he died on an oil rig at the age of 50.

Scott Kemlo passed away on April 18 after having a heart attack, two weeks into a three-week spell working as a mechanical engineer for oil company Valaris in the North Sea.

Lynsey, 50, found out when police turned up at the couple’s Broughty Ferry home later that day.

Scott played for clubs like Brechin City and Dundee North End before an injury in 1998 led to his leg being amputated below the knee, ending his career.

Tribute to ‘well-known and loved’ Scott Kemlo

A minute’s applause was held before Saturday’s North End game against East Craigie in memory of Scott.

He also worked for the likes of Michelin.

Lynsey told The Courier: “Scott was well-known and loved by many.

“We know that although we are utterly devastated and heartbroken, we are not the only ones hurting.

© Supplied by Lynsey Kemlo
Scott Kemlo with wife Lynsey.

“He received a minute’s applause before the Dundee North End game, which was a lovely mark of respect.

“Scott hated a fuss – he would be quite shaken by all the people who have been in touch.”

Lynsey says that “Scott’s world was his family”.

She continued: “He lived for our children, Finn, 21 and Imogen, 18.

“He was so proud of them both. He loved us all travelling together as a family and we enjoyed a special trip to visit old friends in Sydney, Australia, at Christmas.

© Supplied by Lynsey Kemlo
Scott Kemlo with his son Finn at the Euros in Germany in 2024. Image: Lynsey Kemlo

“That was to mark us both turning 50 and the big birthdays for Finn and Imogen.

“He was a real family man. We would often have trips away all together.”

Lynsey says Scott continued to follow football and regularly travelled with Finn to games at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

The pair also went to Germany for the Euros last year.

Despite losing his leg after the double break, Scott was a keen golfer and was often out with friends on the course.

‘It’s so cruel what has happened’

Lynsey added: “After his accident, he went through two years of hell, but he got better and he was always grateful to be back on his feet.

© Supplied by Lynsey Kemlo
Scott Kemlo with his daughter Imogen.

“He always said he knew what he had been given.

“Scott was the kind of man that when he was in a room, he didn’t make a noise or a fuss, but you knew he was there – he had that presence and loved to engage with people.

“He worked hard and was loved by so many – it’s so cruel what has happened.”

Scott’s funeral arrangements have still to be confirmed.

Tags