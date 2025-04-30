Engineering services firm Enteq Technologies has entered administration after failing to find a buyer.

The AIM-listed company experienced a sharp drop in its share price in recent weeks after warning of cash flow issues from the development of its SABER drilling technology.

The SABER (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool) is an alternative to traditional rotary steerable systems.

Enteq acquired an exclusive licence for the SABER technology from Shell in 2019, before embarking on efforts to commercialise the technology.

Alongside oil and gas applications, the SABER tool can also be used in geothermal drilling and methane capture.

A year ago, the Enteq’s shares traded a £9, but this had fallen to 43p before trading was suspended.

In a statement to the market, Enteq said while the company “continues to require funding” the board “now no longer considers that suitable funding can be realistically raised”.

“The board has continued to seek advice on its appropriate next steps, and regrettably has concluded that, after detailed consideration of the company’s current financial situation, it will not be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due and is therefore required to take the necessary steps to seek to preserve value for creditors,” the statement continued.

According to documents submitted to Companies House, Enteq reported a $3.2 million (£2.4m) loss in 2024, which came after a $1.7m (£1.27m) loss in 2023.

Enteq expanded into Aberdeen in 2023 in an attempt to drive sales of the SABER product in the North Sea. At the time, the company employed 11 people across the UK and the US.

The company also maintained offices in Cheltenham and Houston alongside its London headquarters.