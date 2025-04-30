Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen drilling services firm Enteq Technologies enters administration

April 30th 2025, 10:37 am Updated: April 30th 2025, 10:37 am
2 min read
Testing of the Enteq Technologies SABER drilling tool.© Supplied by Enteq Technologies
Testing of the Enteq Technologies SABER drilling tool.
Mathew Perry

Engineering services firm Enteq Technologies has entered administration after failing to find a buyer.

The AIM-listed company experienced a sharp drop in its share price in recent weeks after warning of cash flow issues from the development of its SABER drilling technology.

The SABER (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool) is an alternative to traditional rotary steerable systems.

Enteq acquired an exclusive licence for the SABER technology from Shell in 2019, before embarking on efforts to commercialise the technology.

Alongside oil and gas applications, the SABER tool can also be used in geothermal drilling and methane capture.

A year ago, the Enteq’s shares traded a £9, but this had fallen to 43p before trading was suspended.

In a statement to the market, Enteq said while the company “continues to require funding” the board “now no longer considers that suitable funding can be realistically raised”.

“The board has continued to seek advice on its appropriate next steps, and regrettably has concluded that, after detailed consideration of the company’s current financial situation, it will not be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due and is therefore required to take the necessary steps to seek to preserve value for creditors,” the statement continued.

According to documents submitted to Companies House, Enteq reported a $3.2 million (£2.4m) loss in 2024, which came after a $1.7m (£1.27m) loss in 2023.

Enteq expanded into Aberdeen in 2023 in an attempt to drive sales of the SABER product in the North Sea. At the time, the company employed 11 people across the UK and the US.

The company also maintained offices in Cheltenham and Houston alongside its London headquarters.

 

