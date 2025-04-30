Wood misses annual results deadline, shares suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wood misses annual results deadline, shares suspended

April 30th 2025, 4:59 pm Updated: April 30th 2025, 4:59 pm
2 min read
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.
Mathew Perry

Aberdeen-headquartered oilfield services firm Wood is facing a temporary suspension from the London stock market after missing a deadline to publish its 2024 financial results.

Wood announced in a statement today that it would miss a 30 April deadline to publish its results due to the “extensive work needed” to complete an audit of its accounts.

As a result, Wood confirmed the company will be temporarily suspending from listing and trading of its shares from 1 May until it publishes the 2024 results.

Wood reported a $983 million half year loss last August amid a slump in revenues.

It comes after an independent review commissioned by the firm identified “material weaknesses and failures” in Wood’s financial culture.

The review came as further embarrassment for the embattled company after its former chief financial officer Arvind Balan resigned and its share price plummeted.

The missed deadline also comes amid a £240 million takeover attempt from Dubai-based rival Sidara, which Wood’s board said it “would be minded to recommend” to shareholders.

Sidara walked away from a previous £1.6bn takeover attempt in August last year.

In 2023, American private equity group Apollo Global Management also backed away from its own attempts to buy Wood after making five separate offers.

Earlier this year, Apollo acquired Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG for $1bn (£770m).

Who is Sidara?

Formerly known as Dar Group, the company rebranded to Sidara in December 2023 to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Jordanian businessman Kamal Al-Shair founded the company as Dar Al-Handasah in Lebanon in 1956 alongside three engineering colleagues at the American University of Beirut.

The firm gradually expanded operations in the Middle East and North Africa in the 60s and 70s, and made its first acquisition of US firm Perkins & Will in 1986.

Sidara expanded in to the UK with the acquisition of Penspen in London in 1990.

Dubai skyline in 2019.

According to its website, Sidara now operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

In the UK, Sidara is working on projects including the EET Hydrogen Hub near Liverpool and the Humber low carbon industrial cluster project.

Internationally, Sidara is also working on large scale projects including the New Administrative Capital in Egypt and expansions to airports in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Shanghai, China.

Tags