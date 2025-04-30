Wood misses annual results deadline, shares suspended

Aberdeen-headquartered oilfield services firm Wood is facing a temporary suspension from the London stock market after missing a deadline to publish its 2024 financial results.

Wood announced in a statement today that it would miss a 30 April deadline to publish its results due to the “extensive work needed” to complete an audit of its accounts.

As a result, Wood confirmed the company will be temporarily suspending from listing and trading of its shares from 1 May until it publishes the 2024 results.

Wood reported a $983 million half year loss last August amid a slump in revenues.

It comes after an independent review commissioned by the firm identified “material weaknesses and failures” in Wood’s financial culture.

The review came as further embarrassment for the embattled company after its former chief financial officer Arvind Balan resigned and its share price plummeted.

The missed deadline also comes amid a £240 million takeover attempt from Dubai-based rival Sidara, which Wood’s board said it “would be minded to recommend” to shareholders.

Sidara walked away from a previous £1.6bn takeover attempt in August last year.

In 2023, American private equity group Apollo Global Management also backed away from its own attempts to buy Wood after making five separate offers.

Earlier this year, Apollo acquired Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG for $1bn (£770m).

Who is Sidara?

Formerly known as Dar Group, the company rebranded to Sidara in December 2023 to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Jordanian businessman Kamal Al-Shair founded the company as Dar Al-Handasah in Lebanon in 1956 alongside three engineering colleagues at the American University of Beirut.

The firm gradually expanded operations in the Middle East and North Africa in the 60s and 70s, and made its first acquisition of US firm Perkins & Will in 1986.

Sidara expanded in to the UK with the acquisition of Penspen in London in 1990.

According to its website, Sidara now operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

In the UK, Sidara is working on projects including the EET Hydrogen Hub near Liverpool and the Humber low carbon industrial cluster project.

Internationally, Sidara is also working on large scale projects including the New Administrative Capital in Egypt and expansions to airports in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Shanghai, China.