Repsol signs five-year North Sea decommissioning deal with Archer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Repsol signs five-year North Sea decommissioning deal with Archer

May 2nd 2025, 10:13 am Updated: May 2nd 2025, 10:13 am
2 min read
deltic syros© Repsol
Repsol’s Montrose-Arbroath production hub
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

North Sea operator Repsol Resources UK has signed a five-year deal with well services firm Archer covering late-life operations and well plugging and abandonment (P&A).

Archer said the agreement includes platform drilling services, facilities engineering, coil tubing, wireline services and downhole well services technologies.

The deal also includes a two-year optional extension and a P&A scope covering approximately 130 wells.

Repsol and Archer did not disclose the value of the contract, which covers much of the Spanish firm’s North Sea portfolio including Piper, Claymore, Auk, Arbroath and Montrose.

Archer chief executive Dag Skindlo described the Repsol deal as a “milestone win” for the Oslo-listed company.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Repsol through this major long-term agreement within our strategic focus on P&A services,” Skindlo said.

Repsol and NEO merger

The decommissioning deal with Archer comes shortly after Repsol merged its UK assets with fellow North Sea operator NEO Energy.

Under the deal, NEO said it will hold a 55% stake in the combined business, which will be renamed NEO NEXT Energy, with Repsol retaining the remaining 45%.

NEO said the “large and diverse asset portfolio” is expected to generate material cashflows and provide a platform for “organic and inorganic growth”.

Talisman's Claymore platform
Repsol’s Claymore platform

Repsol will retain $1.8 billion (£1.4bn) in decommissioning liabilities related to its legacy assets, which NEO said will enhance the cash flows of the merged business.

The merger followed confirmation in April that the Spanish-owned Repsol plans to cut jobs across its North Sea operations.

Analysts have long predicted the potential for a tie-up between the two North Sea operators to create one of the largest independent producers in the UK.

Repsol is thought to have one of the largest decommissioning liability portfolios in the North Sea, including the Fulmar, Saltire and Tartan platforms.

As a result, the merger is expected to lead to tax savings potentially worth hundreds of millions due to Repsol’s $1.8 billion worth of decommissioning liabilities.

Tags