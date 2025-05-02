Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: EnQuest drops takeover bid for North Sea rival Serica Energy

May 2nd 2025, 3:55 pm Updated: May 2nd 2025, 3:55 pm
2 min read
EnQuest worker© EnQuest
An EnQuest worker
Mathew Perry

North Sea operator EnQuest will no longer proceed with a takeover bid for UK independent Serica Energy, the firm announced today.

Serica is one of the UK’s top ten oil and gas producers, with its assets producing around 34,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Meanwhile, EnQuest reported average production of boepd in 2024 across its operations in the UK and Malaysia.

In a statement, EnQuest said the company had not been able to reach an agreement with Serica “in light of current market volatility”.

Meanwhile, Serica said that while there would have been “strategic and financial benefits” to the merger, an agreement between the two operators “was not possible at this time”.

Serica said its board remains “very confident” in its ability to “generate significant cash flow and deliver shareholder value” from its assets.

The company said it will continue to pursue its growth strategy, including “numerous organic growth opportunities” and other potential merger deals “in both the UK North Sea and other geographies”.

EnQuest launched its bid for Serica in March, with an initial 4 April deadline extended until today.

The Bruce platform in the North Sea, owned by Serica Energy © Supplied by Odfjell Technology
Serica Energy’s Bruce platform.

Earlier this year, EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu said the firm is progressing several UK transaction processes.

Meanwhile, Serica Energy boss Chris Cox has previously laid out plans to explore merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the North Sea.

Cox said the decision to pursue mergers came as he believes the North Sea’s fiscal regime “can’t really get any worse than it is right now” amid disappointing financial results for Serica.

North Sea mergers

While the proposed combination of EnQuest and Serica seems to no longer be going ahead for now, the North Sea has seen other major deals go through in recent months.

Supermajors Shell and Equinor announced last year they would combine their North Sea assets, while Ithaca Energy and Eni have also announced a tie-up.

More recently, Spanish operator Repsol is set to combine its North Sea assets with NEO Energy.

Harbour Energy also completed its $11.2bn buyout of German rival Wintershall Dea last year.

Meanwhile, North American firms Apache and Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL) have announced plans to decommission their assets early and leave the basin.

The flurry of mergers and combinations led EnQuest’s Bseisu to observe that ““the writing is on the wall for the North Sea”.

 

 

