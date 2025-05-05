Shell reportedly mulling takeover of supermajor rival BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell reportedly mulling takeover of supermajor rival BP

May 5th 2025, 7:49 am
2 min read
BP and Shell
BP and Shell
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Shell is evaluating the possibility of mounting a takeover bid for its rival BP, according to media reports.

The speculation comes as BP’s share price continues to slide amid a “strategic reset” and “disappointing” Q1 financial results.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Shell is working with advisors on a potential acquisition.

However, Shell is reportedly waiting for further stock and oil price declines before deciding whether to pursue a bid.

Since the start of 2025, BP’s share price has fallen by about 13% amid global economic uncertainty due to US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Over the past 12 months, BP’s valuation has dropped by almost a third as its shares have lagged behind its supermajor rivals since the departure of former chief executive Bernard Looney.

His replacement as CEO, Murray Auchincloss, has since unveiled plans to slash investment in its low-carbon efforts by $5 billion in an attempt to turn BP’s fortunes around.

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss.
BP CEO Murray Auchincloss.

A decision on whether Shell will launch a bid for BP will likely depend on whether BP’s share prices continue to fall, Bloomberg said.

Industry analysts have long hinted at the potential merger of BP and Shell, particularly in recent years as their stock valuations continue to trail their American rivals.

In response to the Bloomberg story, a spokesperson for Shell said: “As we have said many times before, we are sharply focused on capturing the value in Shell through continuing to focus on performance, discipline and simplification.”

BP declined to comment on the reports.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan told analysts on Friday that while the oil giant “will keep looking at inorganic opportunities” for growth, he currently sees buying back Shell’s own shares as the best value transaction for the firm.

Oil and gas mega mergers

If a deal to combine Shell and BP finally did go ahead, it would likely stand as one of the biggest deals ever in the oil and gas industry.

The sector has seen significant consolidation in recent years, with US supermajors Chevron and ExxonMobil making bids for rival firms.

In 2023, Chevron launched a $53 billion takeover attempt of US-listed rival Hess, while ExxonMobil agreed to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion, the supermajor’s largest takeover in more than two decades.

The takeover trend has also taken hold in the North Sea offshore sector.

Supermajors Shell and Equinor announced last year they would combine their North Sea assets, while Ithaca Energy and Eni have also announced a tie-up.

More recently, Spanish operator Repsol is set to combine its North Sea assets with NEO Energy.

Harbour Energy also completed its $11.2bn buyout of German rival Wintershall Dea last year.

While the deal looks to be on hold for now, EnQuest has also considered a takeover of North Sea rival Serica Energy in recent weeks.

The flurry of mergers and combinations led EnQuest’s Bseisu to observe that ““the writing is on the wall for the North Sea”.

