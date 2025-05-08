Altrad subsidiary Stork has secured a five-year contract with North Sea operator Ithaca Energy, which will create around 25 new jobs.

The contract, which began in March, involves inspection services for topside pressure systems, tanks, heat exchangers and marine assets for the majority of Ithaca’s assets in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The deal also includes two one-year extension options, Stork said.

Ithaca is the largest oil and gas operator in the UKCS by resources, and ranks as the second-largest independent operator by production after Harbour Energy following a merger with Italy’s Eni.

Its major assets include stakes in the Rosebank and Cambo developments in the West of Shetland, alongside operating the Alba, Captain and Cygnus fields.

Meanwhile, French engineering services firm Altrad acquired Aberdeen-headquartered Stork in 2024.

Stork regional director Steve Hunt said the agreement is a “landmark contract win” for the company, which positions itself as a “full integrity partner in the UKCS”.

“We look forward to working closely with Ithaca Energy to add value to their operations,” Hunt said.

The company did not disclose the value of the contract with Ithaca, but Stork said it will lead to the creation of 25 additional jobs in its asset integrity team.

Stork employs approximately 1,900 staff in the UK and generated revenues of around £230 million in 2024.