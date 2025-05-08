Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Altrad subsidiary Stork secures five-year North Sea contract with Ithaca Energy

May 8th 2025, 1:46 pm Updated: May 8th 2025, 1:46 pm
1 min read
ithaca energy windfall tax
The Ithaca Energy FPF-1 asset.
Mathew Perry

Altrad subsidiary Stork has secured a five-year contract with North Sea operator Ithaca Energy, which will create around 25 new jobs.

The contract, which began in March, involves inspection services for topside pressure systems, tanks, heat exchangers and marine assets for the majority of Ithaca’s assets in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The deal also includes two one-year extension options, Stork said.

Ithaca is the largest oil and gas operator in the UKCS by resources, and ranks as the second-largest independent operator by production after Harbour Energy following a merger with Italy’s Eni.

Its major assets include stakes in the Rosebank and Cambo developments in the West of Shetland, alongside operating the Alba, Captain and Cygnus fields.

Meanwhile, French engineering services firm Altrad acquired Aberdeen-headquartered Stork in 2024.

Stork regional director Steve Hunt said the agreement is a “landmark contract win” for the company, which positions itself as a “full integrity partner in the UKCS”.

“We look forward to working closely with Ithaca Energy to add value to their operations,” Hunt said.

The company did not disclose the value of the contract with Ithaca, but Stork said it will lead to the creation of 25 additional jobs in its asset integrity team.

Stork employs approximately 1,900 staff in the UK and generated revenues of around £230 million in 2024.

