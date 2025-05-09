Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK announces fresh wave of Russia sanctions ahead of military coalition meeting

May 9th 2025, 2:53 pm
2 min read
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets members of the ship's company on board HMS ST Albans in Oslo, Norway, after attending the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) leaders' summit in Oslo. Image: Alistair Grant/PA Wire© Alistair Grant/PA Wire
PA

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a fresh wave of sanctions on Russia as he said the UK will “do everything in our power to destroy” President Vladimir Putin’s shadow fleet.

Officials have said the Government will take action against up to 100 oil tankers that have been carrying cargo in defiance of sanctions.

It comes as the Prime Minister is in Norway for a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a military coalition of 10 European nations, where they are expected to announce further support for Ukraine.

Number 10 has said that Friday’s package will target vessels that have carried more than 24 billion US dollars worth of cargo since the start of last year.

Downing Street has also said that ships in the shadow fleet have damaged critical infrastructure through what it referred to as “reckless seafaring”, referring to reported damage to an undersea cable in the Baltic Sea.

Sir Keir said that every step that increases pressure on Moscow and works towards peace for Ukraine “is another step towards security and prosperity in the UK”.

© Alistair Grant/PA Wire
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) stands with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store ahead of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) leaders’ summit in Oslo, Norway. Image: Alistair Grant/PA Wire

He added: “The threat from Russia to our national security cannot be underestimated, that is why we will do everything in our power to destroy his shadow fleet operation, starve his war machine of oil revenues and protect the subsea infrastructure that we rely on for our everyday lives.

“My Government will safeguard working people from paying the price from the costly threat Putin’s fleet poses to UK critical national infrastructure and the environment.”

The JEF is a military coalition of mostly northern and eastern European nations, and has been operational since 2018.

As well as the UK, other members of the JEF include Nordic nations such as Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland, as well as the Baltic states and the Netherlands.

The UK announced an earlier package of sanctions on Russia the last time JEF leaders met in December 2024.

At Friday’s meeting, the leaders are expected to announce further support for Ukraine’s armed forces through training exercises and other programmes that will help JEF nations to learn from Kyiv’s battlefield experiences.

