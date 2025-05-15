Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell records negative UK tax balance of $16.6m following Brent decommissioning

May 15th 2025, 3:47 pm
2 min read
The topside of the Brent Charlie platform being removed from the North Sea by the Allseas Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel.© Supplied by Shell
The topside of the Brent Charlie platform being removed from the North Sea by the Allseas Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Shell has recorded a negative UK tax balance of $16.6 million (£12.5m) in 2024 after significant expenditure on the Brent Charlie decommissioning in the North Sea.

The London-listed supermajor released a report which showed the company paid more than $28bn (£21bn) in taxes and fees to governments globally.

The report relates to payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities relating to exploration and production.

It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities, and as a result only reflects payments relating to Shell’s North Sea operations.

Shell payments to government 2024

The payments to government report revealed the company claimed just over $32m ($24m) in tax rebates for expenses relating to “Brent and other Northern North Sea projects”.

In the UK, costs related to decommissioning of offshore infrastructure are eligible for tax relief under the petroleum revenue tax (PRT).

Shell Brent legs © Shell
The Brent Charlie during a storm in 1988.

Shell removed the Brent Charlie platform from the North Sea in July last year in the end of an era for the iconic oil field, which gave its name to the Brent crude benchmark.

Following its removal, the Allseas Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel transported the Brent Charlie topsides to the Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool.

The amount of tax rebate Shell claimed in 2024 for Brent decommissioning was lower than the $43m (£32m) claimed in 2023.

Alongside Brent decommissioning, Shell has also been developing its Penguins, Victory and Jackdaw developments in the Northern North Sea throughout 2024.

While Shell’s UK subsidiary, Shell UK Ltd, made $15.5m (£11.7m) in tax payments in 2024, the significant project expenditure provided Shell with a negative tax balance.

Alongside tax payments, Shell paid $11.3m (£8.5m) in fees to the North Sea Transition Authority regulator and around $128,000 (£98,000) to Crown Estate Scotland.

Elsewhere, Shell paid close to $3.4bn (£2.54bn) in taxes and fees to the Norwegian government in 2024.

In its most recent total tax contribution report, released in November 2023, Shell said it paid around $1.45bn (£1.09bn) in corporate taxes in the UK, with $462 million related to the Energy Profits Levy windfall tax.

Tags