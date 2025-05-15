Shell has recorded a negative UK tax balance of $16.6 million (£12.5m) in 2024 after significant expenditure on the Brent Charlie decommissioning in the North Sea.

The London-listed supermajor released a report which showed the company paid more than $28bn (£21bn) in taxes and fees to governments globally.

The report relates to payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities relating to exploration and production.

It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities, and as a result only reflects payments relating to Shell’s North Sea operations.

Shell payments to government 2024

The payments to government report revealed the company claimed just over $32m ($24m) in tax rebates for expenses relating to “Brent and other Northern North Sea projects”.

In the UK, costs related to decommissioning of offshore infrastructure are eligible for tax relief under the petroleum revenue tax (PRT).

Shell removed the Brent Charlie platform from the North Sea in July last year in the end of an era for the iconic oil field, which gave its name to the Brent crude benchmark.

Following its removal, the Allseas Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel transported the Brent Charlie topsides to the Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool.

The amount of tax rebate Shell claimed in 2024 for Brent decommissioning was lower than the $43m (£32m) claimed in 2023.

Alongside Brent decommissioning, Shell has also been developing its Penguins, Victory and Jackdaw developments in the Northern North Sea throughout 2024.

While Shell’s UK subsidiary, Shell UK Ltd, made $15.5m (£11.7m) in tax payments in 2024, the significant project expenditure provided Shell with a negative tax balance.

Alongside tax payments, Shell paid $11.3m (£8.5m) in fees to the North Sea Transition Authority regulator and around $128,000 (£98,000) to Crown Estate Scotland.

Elsewhere, Shell paid close to $3.4bn (£2.54bn) in taxes and fees to the Norwegian government in 2024.

In its most recent total tax contribution report, released in November 2023, Shell said it paid around $1.45bn (£1.09bn) in corporate taxes in the UK, with $462 million related to the Energy Profits Levy windfall tax.