Power Moves: Wood’s new vice-president and more

Steph Crawford has been appointed as vice-president of marketing, communications and operations at Aberdeen’s Wood.

Crawford has worked at Wood since 2023, having started as marketing and communications manager before moving up to her most recent position, senior marketing and communications manager in August 2024.

Wood has been subject to a takeover effort from Sidara, with the Middle Eastern company making a 35p per share offer, valuing the company at £240 million.

The group has extended the deadline to make a decision on the bid multiple times.

With uncertainty looming about the future of the business, shares in the company cannot be traded due to delays in Wood publishing its financial results.

© Supplied by EnerMech

Tony McAnulty has been appointed as Aberdeen-based EnerMech’s chief operating officer, a new role within the business with a focus on driving market share, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

McAnulty, who has most recently served as EnerMech’s regional director for Australia and New Zealand, is relocating to Aberdeen to take up the position, which begins immediately.

He will oversee the daily operations of the company and is tasked with cultivating a culture of high performance and continuous improvement.

EnerMech CEO Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr said: “In order to maintain our industry-leading position, we must be agile and forward-thinking as an organisation. The appointment of Tony will be instrumental in strengthening our global profile and positioning EnerMech for continued success.

“With Tony at the helm of operations and a strong leadership team supporting him, I have no doubt that EnerMech will thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

McAnulty joined EnerMech in 2022 when it acquired Stork Australia and New Zealand, having previously spent 27-years at the Dutch-headquartered firm, where he held various senior leadership positions across the globe.

He added: “The EnerMech team is a high performing one and I am honoured to be one the leading our day-to-day operations as we continue to evolve and lead the sector through a period of global change.

“Across the business, we are committed to developing our people and fostering a culture of organisational vitality where everyone feels valued and inspired.

“And having been part of the EnerMech team now for almost three years, I’ve witnessed first-hand the unwavering commitment to excellence and relentless focus on delivering value to our clients, values that are deeply embedded in our culture and exemplified by our people across the world.”

EnerMech underwent a leadership shake up last year, which saw Alison Hazell promoted to chief marketing officer, Paul Kearney as general counsel, and Daniel McCarthy as vice-president of global estimating and proposals.

The company later added Mehul Tamboli as senior vice-president for project performance and Jason Harrower as health, safety and environment director.

© Supplied by Wave Energy Scotland

Jonathan Hodges has been appointed interim managing director of Wave Energy Scotland.

In this role, Hodges will lead the company’s strategic and operational direction, driving innovation and collaboration to ensure WES remains committed to advancing wave energy technology.

Over the past eight years, he has helped foster collaboration across the sector, spearheading research and innovation programmes, and cultivating valuable relationships with developers, policymakers, and operators across the renewable energy landscape.

His leadership in global collaboration has driven the development of innovation tools and processes, established consensus on performance metrics, and leveraged technology transfer opportunities—accelerating the sector’s journey towards commercialisation.

His appointment builds on the strong foundation laid by his predecessor, Tim Hurst, whose expertise, influence, and leadership have been instrumental in positioning WES as a global leader in wave energy technology development.

Hodges said: “Under Tim’s guidance, this team has driven the wave sector to demonstrate large-scale technologies with the right mix of performance, reliability and cost-trajectory to build an industry around. Now is the time to deliver continued innovation support so that companies emerging from the WES programme can push forward to commercial success.”

© Supplied by LinkedIn

Gareth Lewis has been appointed as senior advisor at energy services group CoralPoint as it looks to strengthen its renewable energy development

Based in the UK, Lewis brings over 25 years of experience at the forefront of the global offshore wind and renewables industry.

Notably, he led the development team that initially consented 4.8GW for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farms for the Forewind Consortium (SSE, RWE, Equinor, Statkraft) and has served as project director on numerous other high-profile developments.

His deep expertise spans project development, M&A, and execution across multiple international markets.

CoralPoint managing partner Emilie Reeve said that Lewis’ “unmatched experience and leadership particularly in offshore wind will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and support clients in delivering world-class renewable energy projects”.

And Lewis added that CoralPoint’s “vision, energy, and commitment to delivering real value for clients aligns perfectly with my own.

“I look forward to contributing to CoralPoint’s growth and supporting the next generation of renewable energy projects around the world. Additionally, I am looking forward to how we all collectively tackle the rapidly emerging topics of repowering and decommissioning.”

© Supplied by Core Power

Charlotte Vere, Baroness Vere of Norbiton, has joined nuclear engineering firm Core Power as its vice-president of international relations.

Baroness Vere brings extensive expertise in maritime, sustainability, policy and regulatory development, and stakeholder relations to support the company’s mission to deliver advanced nuclear technology for coastal infrastructure, heavy industry and shipping.

Her role will include building relationships with governments and relevant agencies, international associations, industry and academia to help shape regulatory, legislative and public policy developments relating to advanced nuclear technologies, particularly in the maritime domain.

She will also foster relationships that will build an orderbook for Core Power’s products and services.

Prior to joining Core Power, the Baroness served as a minister in the UK government for almost eight years.

Her responsibilities included a period as maritime minister with responsibility for shipping, ports, maritime decarbonisation and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, and a stint at HM Treasury covering green finance, ESG in financial service and trade policy.

She remains a member of the House of Lords.

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.