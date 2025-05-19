Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea firms underestimating financial risks from net zero transition, study finds

Researchers found smaller oil and gas companies with ageing North Sea assets are "especially vulnerable to financial losses".

May 19th 2025, 2:48 pm
3 min read
Oil rig in North Sea© Shutterstock
An offshore oil and gas platform in the North Sea.
Mathew Perry

Many UK oil and gas companies are underestimating the financial risks posed by the energy transition and are potentially exposing investors to significant losses, according to a study.

Led by academics from the UK and France, the study explored how well transition risks were being accounted for by offshore firms.

The study found the net zero shift was likely to reduce access to capital for fossil fuel companies, push up borrowing costs, and trigger large-scale write-downs – leading to some assets being stranded.

Loughborough University lecturer Dr Freeman Owusu said these pressures “could have put the future viability of some companies in question”.

“Our findings show that the transition to net zero presents significant risks for oil and gas companies in the UK,” Dr Owusu said.

“These risks include rising operational costs, reduced access to finance, and increased financial pressure.

“Together, these risks threaten the going concern of some oil and gas companies, lower market value, and have knock-on effects on the wider energy supply chain and government revenues.”

Smaller firms ‘most exposed’ to net zero risks

According to the study, smaller firms with higher emissions and fewer alternative business streams were seen as “most exposed” to these risks.

The research identified issues surrounding the financial risks tied to the energy transition, as well as the need for clearer, more tailored company disclosures.

The study found existing reporting frameworks do not fully capture the unique financial and accounting risks facing oil and gas firms during the energy transition.

North Sea oil rig © Supplied by Shutterstock
An oil rig in the North Sea.

Participants in the study called for greater transparency around environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, alongside remaining reserves, plans for asset write-downs and evolving business models.

Without these changes, oil and gas firms risked losing stakeholder trust and weakening their long-term prospects, the study found.

Lack of transparency ‘concerning’

Dr Owusu said the lack of transparency from offshore firms was “particularly concerning”.

“Our research highlights a disconnect between the magnitude of these risks and the level of disclosure currently provided by oil and gas companies,” he said.

“We argue that more detailed and forward-looking disclosures are urgently needed not only to meet stakeholder expectations but to allow for informed investment and policy decisions.

“By clearly articulating the financial impacts of the net zero transition, oil and gas companies can act responsibly and fulfil their social contract for being transparent about both current realities and future expectations.”

Dr Owusu said the research project adds to the “growing evidence” that climate-related financial risks must be placed “at the heart” of corporate strategy and reporting, especially in “high-risk sectors like oil and gas”.

“Reaching net zero is vital for a sustainable future, but it comes with real economic risks for carbon-heavy sectors,” he added.

“Honest, transparent financial reporting will be key to navigating these changes and making sound decisions.”

Researchers analysed company reports and conducted in-depth interviews with 22 industry insiders.

The study involved researchers from Loughborough University, Nottingham University, University College London and ICN Business School in Nancy, France.

