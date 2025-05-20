North Sea operator Ithaca Energy has acquired an additional 46.25% stake in the Cygnus gas field from Spirit Energy in a £116 million deal.

Ithaca said the transaction, which is subject to regulatory consent, will increase its operated interest in Cygnus to 85%. Spirit will retain a 15% stake in the asset.

The Cygnus gas field is located in the Southern North Sea (SNS), about 150km east of the Lincolnshire coast. The field began production in 2016, and is the largest gas field on the UK continental shelf (UKCS).

Cygnus is currently producing from 11 wells, with three further infill wells approved, Ithaca said.

The Valaris Norway rig is on location, with drilling expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025. The wells are expected to come onstream in late 2025 and early 2026.

Ithaca Energy North Sea deals

Spirit Energy previously held a 61.25% stake in Cygnus alongside Eni, which merged its North Sea assets with Ithaca after a $4.9bn acquisition of Neptune Energy.

The deal will add around 23 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) of 2p reserves, and around 13,000 boe per day in 2025.

Ithaca said this will enhance the “balanced production mix” of its North Sea portfolio and is in line with its strategy to pursue “value-accretive” transactions.

© Supplied by OGUK

“The transaction equates to a valuation of less than $7/boe on 2P Reserves, which we believe is good value for equity in a producing field that we know and understand,” Ithaca said in a statement.

Ithaca Energy executive chairman Yaniv Friedman said the deal with Spirit Energy, a subsidiary of Centrica, provides “further equity in a high-margin, high-quality producing gas asset”.

The Cygnus deal comes two months after Ithaca agreed a similar deal with JAPEX UK to expand its holding in the Seagull oil field.

Friedman said the two deals demonstrates Ithaca’s “growth strategy in action”.

“By increasing our stake in Cygnus we add incremental reserves and production to our portfolio at attractive valuation metrics that ticks all of our investment criteria, without adding any complexity,” he said.

“We also see significant upside potential through further infill drilling beyond the next three approved wells.

“This is the type of deals we like.”

Centrica reducing ‘exposure’ to gas production

Meanwhile, Centrica said the deal also included the transfer of £99m in decommissioning liabilities associated with Cygnus.

Centrica said following the completion of the deal, expected later this year, Spirit will remain focused on developing its Morecambe Net Zero carbon storage project and its remaining producing assets and decommissioning obligations.

Centrica chief executive and Spirit Energy chairman Chris O’Shea said the company’s focus is on delivering value for its staff, customers and shareholders through the energy transition.

“Through this disposal we are taking another step in reducing our exposure to gas production while accelerating the delivery of enhanced value to shareholders, allowing the Spirit team to further focus on delivering the largest carbon storage project in Europe at Morecambe Net Zero,” he said.

“This is only one of many exciting opportunities across Centrica, aligned to the energy transition, as we continue to re-position our infrastructure portfolio, and we remain firmly focused on capturing the immense value on offer.”

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said it is “encouraging that some companies are investing in the UKCS despite the penal and regressive fiscal regime that is currently in place.”

Kelty said the Cygnus transaction is an “attractive deal” for Ithaca, with the company’s “large pool of tax losses” set to significantly improve “netbacks”, or profit, from the asset.