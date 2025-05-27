EnQuest calls for scrapping windfall tax as commodity prices drop

EnQuest has warned that falling commodity prices have increased pressure on the UK government to scrap the windfall tax on energy company profits.

An operations update from the company said that it will make a payment of around $100 million under the Energy Profits Levy in June 2025.

It added that the majority of the group’s tax payments will be made in the first half of 2025. Along with ongoing cost optimisation efforts, the company said it will benefit from reduced cash outflows in the second half of the year.

EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu commented: “The recent stepdown in commodity prices has further amplified calls for the UK government to remove the Energy Profits Levy and return the North Sea to a position of global competitiveness.

“The status quo, which sees the UK as the only country levying a windfall tax on homegrown energy producers, where no windfall profits exist, is resulting in irreversible damage to this strategic national industry and is driving job losses across the sector.”

According to the update, the group produced an average of 42,028 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2025.

In addition, the company reinstated production from its Magnus platform, which had been hit by an outage in the final quarter of last year.

EnQuest added that it does not expect to require a seven-day maintenance shutdown on the platform in the second half of this year, having completed key maintenance scopes during the outage. It added that the next planned shutdown at Magnus will be in 2026.

“Through strong reservoir management and good infill drilling results, in April we delivered Magnus oil production of 16,800 barrels per day, the highest rate since 2022,” Bseisu said.

“The third infill well in the 2025 drilling programme will be brought online in June and, with strong rates expected, will add to the excellent performance being delivered from Magnus. Accordingly, our production guidance of 40,000 to 45,000 boepd, including pro forma Vietnam volumes, remains unchanged.”

The updated added that EnQuest is focused on optimising operational activity in the second half of 2025, and beyond, to prioritise safety-critical and production-enhancing scopes.

The company also said it expects to complete it acquisition of Harbour Energy’s Vietnam business within six weeks.

Bseisu added: “We remain focused on optimising our cost base to drive further efficiency, commensurate with a low commodity price environment. We have a strong track record of managing expenditure during times of low oil prices and will apply the same disciplined approach to our investment plans over the next 18 months.”