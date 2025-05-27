EnQuest calls for scrapping windfall tax as commodity prices drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest calls for scrapping windfall tax as commodity prices drop

The company warned it is on the hook for around $100 million under the UK windfall tax.

May 27th 2025, 7:44 am Updated: May 27th 2025, 7:44 am
2 min read
Post Thumbnail© Supplied by EnQuest
Michael Behr

EnQuest has warned that falling commodity prices have increased pressure on the UK government to scrap the windfall tax on energy company profits.

An operations update from the company said that it will make a payment of around $100 million under the Energy Profits Levy in June 2025.

It added that the majority of the group’s tax payments will be made in the first half of 2025. Along with ongoing cost optimisation efforts, the company said it will benefit from reduced cash outflows in the second half of the year.

EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu commented: “The recent stepdown in commodity prices has further amplified calls for the UK government to remove the Energy Profits Levy and return the North Sea to a position of global competitiveness.

“The status quo, which sees the UK as the only country levying a windfall tax on homegrown energy producers, where no windfall profits exist, is resulting in irreversible damage to this strategic national industry and is driving job losses across the sector.”

According to the update, the group produced an average of 42,028 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2025.

In addition, the company reinstated production from its Magnus platform, which had been hit by an outage in the final quarter of last year.

EnQuest added that it does not expect to require a seven-day maintenance shutdown on the platform in the second half of this year, having completed key maintenance scopes during the outage. It added that the next planned shutdown at Magnus will be in 2026.

“Through strong reservoir management and good infill drilling results, in April we delivered Magnus oil production of 16,800 barrels per day, the highest rate since 2022,” Bseisu said.

“The third infill well in the 2025 drilling programme will be brought online in June and, with strong rates expected, will add to the excellent performance being delivered from Magnus. Accordingly, our production guidance of 40,000 to 45,000 boepd, including pro forma Vietnam volumes, remains unchanged.”

The updated added that EnQuest is focused on optimising operational activity in the second half of 2025, and beyond, to prioritise safety-critical and production-enhancing scopes.

The company also said it expects to complete it acquisition of Harbour Energy’s Vietnam business within six weeks.

Bseisu added: “We remain focused on optimising our cost base to drive further efficiency, commensurate with a low commodity price environment. We have a strong track record of managing expenditure during times of low oil prices and will apply the same disciplined approach to our investment plans over the next 18 months.”

Tags