Jersey Oil & Gas has warned that uncertainties on the future of the windfall tax have caused delays on the development of its Buchan project

According to the company’s 2024 annual results, government consultations on potential replacements to the Energy Profits Levy have pushed back the development of the company’s redevelopment of the Greater Buchan Area.

Despite the uncertainties over the UK’s Energy Profits Levy and on-going government consultations on its future, the company said it is well-placed for long-term value creation.

Jersey Oil & Gas CEO Andrew Benitz commented: “2024 was effectively a year of two halves. A significant amount of work was completed on progressing the Buchan redevelopment project to joint venture sanction and the securing of the necessary regulatory approvals.

“However, this progress was hampered in the latter part of the year as the government announced its intention to launch various consultations that will determine the future direction of the UK’s oil and gas industry.

“Given the significant contribution that the industry can make to UK economic growth, jobs, tax revenues and both the energy transition and energy security, all of which are priorities for the current government, we are optimistic that such consultations will provide sensible answers to the issues being considered.

“In the meantime, the company remains in a solid financial position and we continue to evaluate opportunities to enhance the long-term value of the business.”

The company farmed-out its Greater Buchan Area to NEO Energy and Serica Energy in 2023-24, with progress made last year to advance its Buchan Horst redevelopment project.

The group added that despite the project slowdown resulting from the various regulatory consultations and the need to obtain sufficient clarity on the outcome of these to finalise the way forward, three major workstreams have been matured:

These include a detailed engagement on the draft field development plan with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and issuing the environmental impact assessment to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for the Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

In addition, the company has completed front-end engineering and design studies for the project.

However, alongside uncertainty over the future of the EPL, Jersey Oil & Gas added that additional government consultations concerning revised guidance for environmental impact assessments and the future for UK North Sea oil and gas licensing had contributed to pushing back the timeline for the Buchan redevelopment.

With the joint venture undertaking the project having until 28 February 2027 to obtain FDP approval, uncertainty around its timing meant that a deal to redeploy the Western Isles FPSO on the Buchan field in March 2025 was cancelled by Dana Petroleum after the longstop date in the agreement was passed.

NEO, the Buchan operator, is a 23% owner of the vessel and the possibility remains to recontract the vessel for deployment on Buchan.