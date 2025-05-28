Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Jersey Oil & Gas warns windfall tax uncertainties holding back Buchan

Despite the uncertainties over the UK’s Energy Profits Levy and on-going government consultations on its future, the company said it is well-placed for long-term value creation.

May 28th 2025, 8:02 am
2 min read
A floating production storage and offloading facility in the North Sea.© Supplied by Global Energy Group
Oil and gas operations in the North Sea are still a vital part of the energy mix.
Michael Behr

Jersey Oil & Gas has warned that uncertainties on the future of the windfall tax have caused delays on the development of its Buchan project

According to the company’s 2024 annual results, government consultations on potential replacements to the Energy Profits Levy have pushed back the development of the company’s redevelopment of the Greater Buchan Area.

Jersey Oil & Gas CEO Andrew Benitz commented: “2024 was effectively a year of two halves. A significant amount of work was completed on progressing the Buchan redevelopment project to joint venture sanction and the securing of the necessary regulatory approvals.

“However, this progress was hampered in the latter part of the year as the government announced its intention to launch various consultations that will determine the future direction of the UK’s oil and gas industry.

“Given the significant contribution that the industry can make to UK economic growth, jobs, tax revenues and both the energy transition and energy security, all of which are priorities for the current government, we are optimistic that such consultations will provide sensible answers to the issues being considered.

“In the meantime, the company remains in a solid financial position and we continue to evaluate opportunities to enhance the long-term value of the business.”

The company farmed-out its Greater Buchan Area to NEO Energy and Serica Energy in 2023-24, with progress made last year to advance its Buchan Horst redevelopment project.

The group added that despite the project slowdown resulting from the various regulatory consultations and the need to obtain sufficient clarity on the outcome of these to finalise the way forward, three major workstreams have been matured:

These include a detailed engagement on the draft field development plan with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and issuing the environmental impact assessment to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for the Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

In addition, the company has completed front-end engineering and design studies for the project.

However, alongside uncertainty over the future of the EPL, Jersey Oil & Gas added that additional government consultations concerning revised guidance for environmental impact assessments and the future for UK North Sea oil and gas licensing had contributed to pushing back the timeline for the Buchan redevelopment.

With the joint venture undertaking the project having until 28 February 2027 to obtain FDP approval, uncertainty around its timing meant that a deal to redeploy the Western Isles FPSO on the Buchan field in March 2025 was cancelled by Dana Petroleum after the longstop date in the agreement was passed.

NEO, the Buchan operator, is a 23% owner of the vessel and the possibility remains to recontract the vessel for deployment on Buchan.

