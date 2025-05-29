That the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) is damaging the UK’s ability to produce oil and gas is incontestable. But the tax’s most damaging effects lie beyond the upstream itself. The EPL supply chain impact diminishes the country’s ability to deliver decommissioning, carbon capture and offshore wind plans.

At the recent E-FWD event in Aberdeen, industry executives set out consequences extending beyond oil company balance sheets. The windfall tax is having a much broader impact than the fiscal number suggest – and in ways beyond what the government must have intended.

The windfall tax was brought in during the energy price spike that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As household bills rose, and the UK scrambled to secure supplies, North Sea producers were an easy target for additional taxation.

But if the tax was intended to bring bills down, it has failed. Further, there is no evidence that tax revenues have been hypothecated to protect consumers.

Commodity cycles

“If the government tax methodology reflects industry cycles, then oil and gas firms should be subsidised when commodity prices are low,” one attendee at the event said. “Only taxing upside means companies will not have cash on downside markets and reduces money available for development capex, lowering emissions and so on.”

The EPL deters new investments from upstream companies and dissuades supply chain companies from building out local capacity.

“Why would I invest in the UK”, participants asked, when the rest of the world is available. This is particularly clear for companies that already have operations around the world, such as Harbour and Apache. Both firms have recently cut investment in their North Sea operations directly in response to current UK fiscal policy.

One supply chain company leader reported deep cuts to their firm’s “highly paid, highly skilled” employees in March. The speaker attributed this reduction directly to the EPL supply chain impact.

The immediate impact is clear enough. But the EPL’s most serious consequence may be structural, reshaping the North Sea in ways that will persist far beyond the original “windfall” scenario.

Decommissioning spiral

The tax’s most expensive consequence may be decommissioning. By accelerating cessation of production, the EPL is bringing forward billions in liabilities for taxpayers.

And it is taxpayers who are ultimately on the hook for a significant portion of decommissioning costs. Treasury liabilities could be more than £20 billion for the work. If production was incentivised to continue, decommissioning would come at a more gradual pace. Speeding up the end of production has the impact of building a tidal wave of decommissioning work.

The windfall tax therefore creates a perverse outcome. It reduces government revenues from operations while increasing government liabilities.

Furthermore, hastening the decline of domestic production increases the volume of hydrocarbon imports.

There have been many discussions about when the wave of decommissioning may land. It seems unlikely to come this year. But squeezing the supply chain and, for instance, the supply of jackups, will push up costs.

Work has notably slowed in the North Sea as the EPL and lower oil prices have seen companies cutting back even routine operations, such as infill drilling.

Supply chain

The tax’s impact extends beyond oil companies. It echoes deep within the supply chain. These companies, many of which have global commitments, are reassessing their UK commitments.

And while government consults, job losses are piling up. An open letter in May noted the “devastating” blow of redundancies at Harbour Energy. It reported that more than 10,000 jobs had been lost since the launch of the EPL, in 2022, under the previous Conservative government.

While companies face pressures from a number of areas, the timing and design of the EPL have clearly accelerated the decline. The tax hits an industry that is already facing rising costs and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

The EPL supply chain impact reduces local capacity and loses expertise. As a result, the UK’s ambitious energy plans become tougher to deliver, as floating wind developers have reported.

The EPL is fundamentally flawed in trying to separate oil and gas from the broader energy system. In reality, offshore expertise and supply chains are transferable.

Weakening one sector undermines others. Making oil and gas uneconomic, means CCS and offshore wind is more expensive and harder to deliver.

Sunset plans

Is the government listening? Publicly, to the industry, officials have said they are, with consultations under way. But fiscal pressures make tax cuts a challenge, despite evidence mounting of the policy’s counterproductive effect.

Currently, the EPL is due to end in 2030 – or earlier, if both oil and gas prices fall below $74.21 per barrel for oil and £0.57 per therm for gas for six months straight. While oil prices in March and April did fall below this level, gas has not.

It is a stark irony. A tax designed to tackle inequities in the energy system has undermined efforts to deliver the energy transition. Weakening domestic production and offshore expertise makes the UK depend more on imports and less able to deliver its decarbonised energy ambitions.

The North Sea will not disappear overnight. But the EPL will accelerate its decline and load costs onto taxpayers, all while threatening the supply chain. A big question raised during the workshop was whether, if the tax runs to 2030, will there be an industry left?

For a government with such a clear mandate of energy system transformation by 2030, the EPL is a policy own goal. The windfall tax may have delivered short-term results but the long-term costs – financial and strategic – are only becoming more apparent.

Informed by E-FWD’s members, we have submitted our findings to HM Treasury seeking input on the successor regime to the EPL.