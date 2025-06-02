Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said efforts to achieve net zero emissions are “complete and utter madness” during a press conference in Aberdeen.

Farage’s comments came as he announced Aberdeenshire Councillor Duncan Massey had defected to the party from the Scottish Conservatives.

Addressing a press conference, with the shouts of protestors audible in the background, Farage said business leaders in the Granite City are “very worried about the future of the oil and gas industry”.

Farage said his visit to the north east came in the wake of the news that North Sea operator Harbour Energy will cut a quarter of its workforce in the city.

He said the “serious decline” of the UK offshore oil and gas sector largely the result of “wholly unnecessary” decisions from the Conservative and Labour parties, including the implementation of a windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

The previous Conservative government introduced the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in 2022, before the Labour party increased and extended the tax after taking office last year.

The oil and gas industry has warned the EPL is driving away investment from the UK and is calling for it to be repealed before its current end date of 2030.

But campaign group Uplift said Reform is “out of step” with the British public’s views on net zero and “peddling a fantasy” around North Sea oil and gas.

Farage brands net zero ‘utter madness’

The Reform leader said the UK had “decided to sacrifice this industry as a consensus around net zero has emerged”.

“We can con ourselves as much as we like, there will be more coal burnt this year than has ever been burnt in the history of mankind,” Farage said.

“And the same applies to the use of oil and gas.

© Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

“Even the most ardent proponent of net zero has to accept the the world will still be using oil and gas up until 2030, and beyond.”

Under its current energy policies, Farage said the UK is simply “exporting carbon dioxide policies overseas” by importing fossil fuels from elsewhere.

“And into the bargain, we are seeing Scotland, and many parts of England and Wales, literally deindustrialising before our very eyes,” he said.

Farage said for every job created in emerging energy transition sectors, “many more have been lost in conventional industries”.

“We now have the most expensive commercial energy prices in the world, and the whole [net zero] thing is complete and utter madness,” Farage said.

Farage called for the UK to emulate Norway, which he said has “championed its oil and gas industry”, while his deputy Tice called for an expansion of onshore fracking.

Reform pushes net zero as ‘next Brexit’

His comments come just weeks after Reform stormed to unprecedented success in English local elections last month as Farage branded the debate around net zero as the “next Brexit”.

The electoral success for Reform has raised alarm bells in the UK clean energy sector, with the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice vowing to block renewable energy projects.

Farage’s party seized control of ten local authorities and picked up newly created mayoral positions in Greater Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire.

© Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

The party picked up support in these regions despite billions of pounds of investment in energy transition sectors like offshore wind and carbon capture and storage.

While the UK net zero economy is experiencing significant growth, and generates an estimated £83bn in gross value added (GVA), the oil and gas sector still supports tens of thousands of jobs across Scotland.

Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University has warned many of these Scottish jobs are reliant on a successful transition to cleaner energy.

But with around 75% of Scottish voters backing continued North Sea oil and gas production, Reform’s full-throated support for the sector could partly explain its rising support in the country.

Reform ‘peddling a fantasy’ on North Sea oil and gas

But in response to Farage’s comments, campaign group Uplift said Reform is “out of step” with the UK public on energy policy.

Uplift executive director Tessa Khan pointed to polling which shows 50% of UK voters blaming oil and gas profiteering for high energy prices, with just 20% blaming net zero policies.

Khan said Reform is “peddling a fantasy” around boosting North Sea oil and gas production.

“The UK has already burned most of its gas and the majority of what’s left is oil, most of which is exported,” Khan said.

“New UK oil and gas drilling will do nothing to lower our bills here or meaningfully boost UK energy security.

“As for helping workers, the number of jobs supported by the industry has more than halved in the past decade, as the North Sea has declined.”

Khan said Scottish workers “need jobs that have a future”, such as renewable energy and home insulation, not a “pipe dream from a political opportunist”.

Meanwhile, the New Economics Foundation (NEF) has estimated the implementation of Reform energy policy proposals would “effectively stop the building of over 48 GW of large-scale renewable capacity in the UK by 2030”.

The NEF, whose former leader Miatta Fahnbulleh is now a Labour MP and energy minister, said Reform’s energy policies “would cumulatively deprive the economy of £67-£92bn in GVA”, amounting to almost 3% of the country’s entire GDP.

Similarly, the NEF said Reform’s push to allow more drilling in the North Sea would provide a tiny fraction of the economic benefits from renewables.

The think tank said even assuming a 15% increase in capital expenditure from North Sea firms, this would provide just £600m GVA per year.