Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Amplus Energy sends Petrojarl I to Las Palmas for reactivation

Amplus selects Astican Shipyard for works as Petrojarl I vessel gears up for its next deployment

June 3rd 2025, 6:48 am
2 min read
The Petrojarl I FPSO.© Supplied by Amplus Energy/Fifth
The Petrojarl I FPSO.

Mathew Perry

Aberdeen-headquartered Amplus Energy is set to send its recently acquired Petrojarl I vessel to Las Palmas in Spain for reactivation works.

The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel will undergo a major multi-million work scope at the Atican Shipyards in the Canary Islands ahead of a planned redeployment.

Amplus agreed a deal to buy the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel from Altera Infrastructure earlier this year.

Built in 1986, the Petrojarl I is one of the most widely deployed FPSOs in history, and was most recently in operation offshore Brazil.

It was deployed across 10 fields in the North Sea over the course of 29 years, including the Fulmar, Fife, Fergus, Flora and Angus fields, before undergoing refurbishment in the Netherlands in 2015.

At 215 metres long, the vessel has an oil production capacity of 30,000 bpd, gas handling of 8-9 million cubic feet, and can store a total 180,000 barrels of oil.

The Petrojarl I FPSO vessel. © Supplied by Amplus Energy Servic
The Petrojarl I FPSO vessel.

Petrojarl I will undergo a “critical reactivation and readiness programme” at the shipyard, which Amplus said is “strategically located off the north west coast of Africa”.

Amplus said the vessel continues to attract “strong market interest” due to its “renowned operational flexibility and proven performance”.

Petrojarl I acquisition ‘transformational step’ for Amplus

Amplus managing director Steve Gardyne said the addition of Petrojarl I is a “transformational step” for the company.

“It takes us beyond our established position as a provider of field development floating solutions into direct asset ownership—a move that significantly enhances our strategic capabilities and strengthens our ability to meet growing client demand,” he said.

“As we prepare for the vessel’s next chapter, Astican Shipyard offers the services and expertise needed to support a complex, fast-paced mobilisation.

© Supplied by Astican Shipyard
Facilities at the Astican Shipyard in Las Palmas, Spain. Image: Astican Shipyard

“We’re pleased to be working together on this important phase, and we’re focused on ensuring a safe, efficient turnaround that gets the unit back in the field quickly.”

Amplus said it will partner with London-based ship management provider V.Ships Offshore during the Petrojarl reactivation.

Gardyne said Amplus also remains in “active discussions” with multiple field owners and operators regarding the vessel’s next deployment.

“We have strategic plans to expand our owned fleet, with the ambition to become the redeployment vessel contractor of choice,” Gardyne said.

Tags