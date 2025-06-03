Aberdeen’s Swire Energy Services acquired by Davidson Kempner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Swire Energy Services acquired by Davidson Kempner

American investment fund acquires Scottish offshore energy services firm

June 3rd 2025, 7:16 am
2 min read
Aberdeen's Spire Energy Services is active in offshore oil and gas and renewables.© Supplied by Spire Energy Service
Aberdeen's Spire Energy Services is active in offshore oil and gas and renewables.

Mathew Perry

Aberdeen-headquartered Swire Energy Services (SES) has been acquired by American investment fund Davidson Kempner for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 1979, SES is a supplier of specialised cargo containers and services for the global offshore energy industry.

Traditionally operating in oil and gas, SES has increasingly secured work in the offshore wind sector in recent years after acquiring Danish services provider ALL NRG in 2021.

The company owns and operates a fleet of over 51,000 cargo-carrying units worldwide, and maintains offices in major oil and gas hubs including Dubai and Houston.

SES said the Davidson Kempner acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Headquartered in New York, Davidson Kempner holds approximately $35 billion (£25.9bn) in assets globally.

The firm said the takeover will “support SES on its continued growth trajectory”.

SES chief executive Manfred Vonlanthen said the company has a “strong history” of growing its offering in traditional energy sectors “while capitalising on new opportunities”.

“We look forward to working with Davidson Kempner to continue to build on our proven track record and the solid foundation that we have developed over the past 40 years,” Vonlanthen said.

© Supplied by Swire Energy Service
Employees of Aberdeen-headquartered Swire Energy Services.

“We remain committed to delivering the same levels of excellence for our customers and employees as we always have done, through the transition period to new ownership and beyond.”

American private equity takeovers

The SES takeover is the latest in a series of deals involving US investment funds and private equity firms in the North Sea offshore sector.

Earlier this year, American fund manager Apollo acquired a majority stake in Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG for more than $1bn.

Troubled North Sea stalwart Wood Group also offloaded its controlling stake in Aberdeeen-based Ethos Energy to US private equity firm One Equity Partners in January.

Elsewhere, US private equity group SCF Partners has invested heavily in a growing portfolio of Scottish energy firms under its D2Zero brand.

 

 

