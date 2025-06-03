Aberdeen’s Swire Energy Services acquired by Davidson Kempner

Aberdeen-headquartered Swire Energy Services (SES) has been acquired by American investment fund Davidson Kempner for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 1979, SES is a supplier of specialised cargo containers and services for the global offshore energy industry.

Traditionally operating in oil and gas, SES has increasingly secured work in the offshore wind sector in recent years after acquiring Danish services provider ALL NRG in 2021.

The company owns and operates a fleet of over 51,000 cargo-carrying units worldwide, and maintains offices in major oil and gas hubs including Dubai and Houston.

SES said the Davidson Kempner acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Headquartered in New York, Davidson Kempner holds approximately $35 billion (£25.9bn) in assets globally.

The firm said the takeover will “support SES on its continued growth trajectory”.

SES chief executive Manfred Vonlanthen said the company has a “strong history” of growing its offering in traditional energy sectors “while capitalising on new opportunities”.

“We look forward to working with Davidson Kempner to continue to build on our proven track record and the solid foundation that we have developed over the past 40 years,” Vonlanthen said.

© Supplied by Swire Energy Service

“We remain committed to delivering the same levels of excellence for our customers and employees as we always have done, through the transition period to new ownership and beyond.”

American private equity takeovers

The SES takeover is the latest in a series of deals involving US investment funds and private equity firms in the North Sea offshore sector.

Earlier this year, American fund manager Apollo acquired a majority stake in Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG for more than $1bn.

Troubled North Sea stalwart Wood Group also offloaded its controlling stake in Aberdeeen-based Ethos Energy to US private equity firm One Equity Partners in January.

Elsewhere, US private equity group SCF Partners has invested heavily in a growing portfolio of Scottish energy firms under its D2Zero brand.