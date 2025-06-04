Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland faces ‘avalanche’ of oil and gas redundancies, union warns

Unite union warns Grangemouth and Mossmorran contractors face losing their jobs.

June 4th 2025, 4:45 pm Updated: June 4th 2025, 4:45 pm
Ineos Grangemouth is part of the Scottish Cluster

Scotland is facing an “avalanche” of redundancies in the oil and gas sector over the coming weeks, the Unite union has warned.

Unite said that close to 300 contractors based at the Grangemouth refinery and Mossmorran petrochemical plant face imminent unemployment.

These workers are employed across Altrad, Kaefer and Bilfinger, Unite said.

The trade union said over 140 jobs with Altrad, which provided operational support to the PetroIneos facility at Grangemouth, face losing their jobs at the end of June.

During peak activity at the refinery, Altrad employed up to 300 workers.

Meanwhile, Unite said Altrad has announced at least 98 redundancies at Mossmorran due to a “downturn in work and cost savings” imposed by plant owner ExxonMobil.

The slowdown has also led to Bilfinger issuing ten redundancy notices at Mossmorran, while Kaefer is cutting 55 jobs according to Unite.

Flaring at Mossmorran in Fife.

Energy Voice has contacted Altrad, Bilfinger and Kaefer for comment.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham warned of an “avalanche of redundancies” taking place across Scotland’s oil and gas sector.

“Theses job losses highlight what Unite has been saying about the unfolding jobs crisis in the oil and gas industry,” Graham said.

“The reality is that the UK and Scottish governments are failing to protect thousands of jobs.

“Government policy is also accelerating these huge losses without any credible jobs plan in place.”

Oil and gas job losses

The redundancy warning follows a report by Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU), which warned the North Sea oil and gas sector could shed 29,000 jobs by 2030.

The RGU report found the UK oil and gas workforce had shed 5,000 jobs in 2024, reducing the total offshore sector workforce to around 115,000.

Meanwhile, RGU said the UK renewables sector had expanded by around 5,000 jobs in 2024, but warned there is currently “limited capacity” for the sector to accommodate the number of oil and gas workers losing their jobs.

But report author, professor Paul de Leeuw at RGU, said the UK government has the ability to implement policy measures to support a more even transition away from fossil fuels.

The industry has seen high-profile announcements around job losses in recent weeks, with North Sea operator Harbour Energy set to cut 250 jobs from its Aberdeen office.

Unite has also warned that a further 200 jobs are at immediate risk due to TotalEnergies’ decision to accelerate the decommissioning of the Gryphon FPSO.

But job losses are also accelerating onshore, due to the closure of refining operations at Grangemouth, Unite said.

Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said the end of oil refining at Grangemouth had caused a “widely predicted domino effect” of job losses across the supply chain.

“Mossmorran contractor jobs are also at risk, which will add to the thousands of jobs lost and the thousands more to come on the horizon,” Thomson said.

He added that the “unnecessary” job losses could be prevented if new energy projects at Grangemouth, such as sustainable aviation fuel production, received adequate government support.

“Scotland is in serious danger of losing thousands of highly skilled jobs while creating no new opportunities in greener industries for workers to transition into,” he said.

