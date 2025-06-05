Aberdeen’s Fennex secures EnQuest contract for AI safety tool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Fennex secures EnQuest contract for AI safety tool

Fennex will deploy its AI-powered safety tool across EnQuest assets in the North Sea

June 5th 2025, 7:17 am
2 min read
Magnus geothermal enquest© Supplied by EnQuest
The EnQuest Magnus platform.

Mathew Perry

Aberdeen-headquartered artificial intelligence (AI) technology firm Fennex has secured a multi-year contract with EnQuest across its North Sea offshore assets.

The deal will see Fennex delpoy its AI-powered behaviour-based safety system (BBSS) across EnQuest operations in the UK.

EnQuest operates several platforms in the UK continental shelf, including the Greater Kittiwake Area and the Magnus field alongside the Kraken FPSO.

The London-listed firm also operates the onshore Sullom Voe Terminal in Shetland, one of the largest oil and gas terminals in Europe.

Fennex said it has deployed its BBSS system across all EnQuest offshore assets and Sullom Voe in just eight weeks.

Fennex managing director Adrian Brown said this is the first time the BBSS has been deployed at a major onshore terminal.

“EnQuest was eager to roll out the platform quickly, and thanks to strong collaboration, we were able to go live both offshore and onshore in record time,” Brown said.

EnQuest Sullom Voe terminal
Sullom Voe Terminal

EnQuest director of HSE and wells Ian McKimmie said the operator identified the Fennex system as an opportunity to make a “step change” in operational safety.

“It provides full visibility of engagement in our safety reporting and real-time data, giving us immediate insight into reported issues and the ability to act swiftly for the best outcomes in our operations,” he said.

Fennex said its BBSS system is now deployed across over 70 offshore projects worldwide, with more than 42,000 users.

Fennex growth ambitions

Earlier this year, the Aberdeen technology company won its first King’s Award for Enterprise and plans to use it to “achieve bigger and greater things faster”.

Fennex was founded by “proud ex-oil and gas” professionals Nassima Brown and her husband Adrian and now employs 27 people.

Fennex co-founder and strategy director Nassima Brown. © Supplied by Fennex
Fennex co-founder and strategy director Nassima Brown.

It has worked closely with US-headquartered drilling giant Noble Corporation to develop its technology on offshore drilling rigs which has enabled to firm to scale from there to a global client base in oil and gas, listing Transocean, Stena Drilling,  ExxonMobil and Chevron as customers.

Fennex has also since launched an application aimed to meet the needs of offshore wind developers and contractors.

The company has ambitions to become a £100 million company in 10 years, employing up to 400 people across Scotland.

Tags