Aberdeen’s Fennex secures EnQuest contract for AI safety tool

Aberdeen-headquartered artificial intelligence (AI) technology firm Fennex has secured a multi-year contract with EnQuest across its North Sea offshore assets.

The deal will see Fennex delpoy its AI-powered behaviour-based safety system (BBSS) across EnQuest operations in the UK.

EnQuest operates several platforms in the UK continental shelf, including the Greater Kittiwake Area and the Magnus field alongside the Kraken FPSO.

The London-listed firm also operates the onshore Sullom Voe Terminal in Shetland, one of the largest oil and gas terminals in Europe.

Fennex said it has deployed its BBSS system across all EnQuest offshore assets and Sullom Voe in just eight weeks.

Fennex managing director Adrian Brown said this is the first time the BBSS has been deployed at a major onshore terminal.

“EnQuest was eager to roll out the platform quickly, and thanks to strong collaboration, we were able to go live both offshore and onshore in record time,” Brown said.

EnQuest director of HSE and wells Ian McKimmie said the operator identified the Fennex system as an opportunity to make a “step change” in operational safety.

“It provides full visibility of engagement in our safety reporting and real-time data, giving us immediate insight into reported issues and the ability to act swiftly for the best outcomes in our operations,” he said.

Fennex said its BBSS system is now deployed across over 70 offshore projects worldwide, with more than 42,000 users.

Fennex growth ambitions

Earlier this year, the Aberdeen technology company won its first King’s Award for Enterprise and plans to use it to “achieve bigger and greater things faster”.

Fennex was founded by “proud ex-oil and gas” professionals Nassima Brown and her husband Adrian and now employs 27 people.

© Supplied by Fennex

It has worked closely with US-headquartered drilling giant Noble Corporation to develop its technology on offshore drilling rigs which has enabled to firm to scale from there to a global client base in oil and gas, listing Transocean, Stena Drilling, ExxonMobil and Chevron as customers.

Fennex has also since launched an application aimed to meet the needs of offshore wind developers and contractors.

The company has ambitions to become a £100 million company in 10 years, employing up to 400 people across Scotland.