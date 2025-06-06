Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Canadian operator Gran Tierra sells North Sea business to NEO Energy

Gran Tierra holds a 100% interest in the Serenity Discovery in the UKCS

June 6th 2025, 7:50 am
2 min read
i3 energy
The Bleo Holm FPSO

Mathew Perry

Canadian firm Gran Tierra Energy has announced a $7.5 million (£5.5m) deal to sell its North Sea subsidiary to NEO Energy.

The wholly owned subsidiary, Gran Tierra North Sea Limited (GTNSL), holds a 100% equity interest in the UK continental shelf licence P2358.

Gran Tierra secured a 100% interest in the P2358 licence in after acquiring North Sea operator i3 Energy in October last year.

i3 Energy had been developing the P2358 licence, which contains the Serenity discovery, alongside partner Europa Oil & Gas.

Serenity has previously been valued at over $1 billion in a 2022 Tennyson Securities report, and i3 has flagged up to 100 million recoverable barrels from the oil project.

NEO Energy and Gran Tierra

Gran Tierra said completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including obtaining consent from the North Sea Transition Authority regulator.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, Gran Tierra said.

Located in the Central North Sea, NEO said it could develop the Serenity discovery as a potential future tie-back to the Bleo Holm FPSO.

serenity i3 energy © Stena Drilling
The Stena Don semisubmersible drilling rig, which was used to spud the Serenity discovery.

Owned by Bluewater and operated by Spanish firm Repsol, the Bleo Holm has been processing oil and gas from Repsol’s Ross and Blake fields since 1999.

Earlier this year, NEO and Repsol announced a “strategic merger” of their UK operations.

Under the deal, NEO said it will hold a 55% stake in the combined business, which will be renamed NEO NEXT Energy, with Repsol retaining the remaining 45%.

NEO said the Gran Tierra acquisition “creates potential growth and development opportunities” as part of the Repsol strategic merger.

NEO is backed by Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision.

The Stavanger-based company is also a major shareholder in Vår Energi, the largest independent E&P company in Norway, alongside Italian firm Eni.

