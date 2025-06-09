Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Zenith Energy secures work on Irish Sea gas storage project

EnergyPathways is developing the MESH energy storage project in the Irish Sea.

June 9th 2025, 11:44 am
The EnergyPathways corporate logo on signage at the London Stock Exchange.© Supplied by EnergyPathways/Linke
Mathew Perry

Aberdeen-headquartered well engineering firm Zenith Energy has secured a contract from EnergyPathways for work on a gas storage project in the Irish Sea.

EnergyPathways is developing the Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project, centred on the Marram field located 11 miles off the coast of Blackpool.

Described as an “integrated energy storage hub”, the concept combines natural gas, green hydrogen and compressed air storage technologies.

As part of the deal, Zenith will take on the role of the well engineering department for EnergyPathways subsidiary EPISL and serve as the well operator for MESH.

EnergyPathways and Zenith Energy

EnergyPathways chief operating officer Derek Grimmer said the two firms have already collaborated on the pre-FEED phase of MESH, and described Zenith as the “ideal partner” for the project.

“Not only can they support the drilling and development aspects of MESH gas storage project, they also have the expertise to support well operations for long-duration energy storage and hydrogen storage, ensuring they can support us through the full integration of our MESH project,” Grimmer said.

A representation of the MESH project. © Supplied by EnergyPathways
A design image of the Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project, developed by EnergyPathways.

“Our outsourced contractor model ensures we can align ourselves with high-quality service providers while remaining lean and managing our costs through the FEED stage of our MESH project.”

Grimmer said EnergyPathways is aiming to play its part in supporting a just transition for the UK’s “talented offshore workforce” through its MESH project.

Zenith Energy operations director Chris Collie described MESH as an “exciting and strategically important project”.

“We look forward to contributing to the successful delivery of this development, which supports the UK’s transition to Net Zero and strengthens domestic energy security through low-carbon solutions,” Collie said.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Zenith Energy as we continue our commitment to support the UK’s energy transition.”

Marram Energy Storage Hub

Altogether, EnergyPathways estimates MESH could provide up to 20 TWh of storage capacity, 400 MW of long-duration energy storage and 700 MW of low-carbon flexible power.

It will also repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure and provide transition opportunities for offshore workers, EnergyPathways has said.

The MESH facility will also operate as a “fully decarbonised and electrified zero emission facility,” which will harness power from nearby offshore wind farms.

EnergyPathways has made some progress on MESH, including securing a £5.1m loan facility and selecting Wood as the lead engineering partner.

But the firm’s chief executive, Ben Clube, has warned the MESH project is at risk due to continued uncertainty surrounding the UK government’s support for offshore gas storage.

In an open letter to the government, Clube warned potential investors could back away without support for storage projects like MESH and Centrica’s Rough field.

It is understood that industry big names have shown an interest in backing MESH, however, they are holding off until the project sees a clear path forward.

Clube’s firm has raised concerns that political dithering could result in financial backers looking to more welcoming investment climates, posing a threat to Britain’s net zero plans.

