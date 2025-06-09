Aberdeen-headquartered well engineering firm Zenith Energy has secured a contract from EnergyPathways for work on a gas storage project in the Irish Sea.

EnergyPathways is developing the Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project, centred on the Marram field located 11 miles off the coast of Blackpool.

Described as an “integrated energy storage hub”, the concept combines natural gas, green hydrogen and compressed air storage technologies.

As part of the deal, Zenith will take on the role of the well engineering department for EnergyPathways subsidiary EPISL and serve as the well operator for MESH.

EnergyPathways and Zenith Energy

EnergyPathways chief operating officer Derek Grimmer said the two firms have already collaborated on the pre-FEED phase of MESH, and described Zenith as the “ideal partner” for the project.

“Not only can they support the drilling and development aspects of MESH gas storage project, they also have the expertise to support well operations for long-duration energy storage and hydrogen storage, ensuring they can support us through the full integration of our MESH project,” Grimmer said.

© Supplied by EnergyPathways

“Our outsourced contractor model ensures we can align ourselves with high-quality service providers while remaining lean and managing our costs through the FEED stage of our MESH project.”

Grimmer said EnergyPathways is aiming to play its part in supporting a just transition for the UK’s “talented offshore workforce” through its MESH project.

Zenith Energy operations director Chris Collie described MESH as an “exciting and strategically important project”.

“We look forward to contributing to the successful delivery of this development, which supports the UK’s transition to Net Zero and strengthens domestic energy security through low-carbon solutions,” Collie said.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Zenith Energy as we continue our commitment to support the UK’s energy transition.”

Marram Energy Storage Hub

Altogether, EnergyPathways estimates MESH could provide up to 20 TWh of storage capacity, 400 MW of long-duration energy storage and 700 MW of low-carbon flexible power.

It will also repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure and provide transition opportunities for offshore workers, EnergyPathways has said.

The MESH facility will also operate as a “fully decarbonised and electrified zero emission facility,” which will harness power from nearby offshore wind farms.

EnergyPathways has made some progress on MESH, including securing a £5.1m loan facility and selecting Wood as the lead engineering partner.

But the firm’s chief executive, Ben Clube, has warned the MESH project is at risk due to continued uncertainty surrounding the UK government’s support for offshore gas storage.

In an open letter to the government, Clube warned potential investors could back away without support for storage projects like MESH and Centrica’s Rough field.

It is understood that industry big names have shown an interest in backing MESH, however, they are holding off until the project sees a clear path forward.

Clube’s firm has raised concerns that political dithering could result in financial backers looking to more welcoming investment climates, posing a threat to Britain’s net zero plans.