Oil & Gas / North Sea

Badenoch to call for end to windfall tax and ban on new oil licences

Conservative leader will call for an end to the Energy Profits Levy on North Sea firms, which her party implemented in 2022.

June 12th 2025, 10:30 pm
2 min read
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. Friday June 6, 2025. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

PA

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is set to call for an end to the windfall tax on oil and gas companies and the ban on new licences.

The energy profits levy was put in place under the previous Conservative government but extended when Labour entered power.

Designed to fund interventions to bring down household bills, the policy has been criticised by those in the industry.

Speaking at the Scottish Conservative conference in Edinburgh on Friday, Mrs Badenoch is expected to tout the oil and gas sector, accusing the UK Government of “killing” it, claiming “renewing our party and our country means standing up for our oil and gas industry”.

She will add: “When the oil and gas windfall tax, the energy profits levy, was brought in, the oil price was near a historic high, at the exact time as energy bills for the British people were sky-rocketing.

“But there is no longer a windfall to tax. It has long gone. And the longer this regressive tax on one of our most successful industries remains, the more damaging it becomes.

“Labour have extended and increased this tax. They are killing this industry.”

apache windfall tax © Supplied by Apache
Apache’s Forties Field in the North Sea.

If the measure remains in place to 2030 as intended, Mrs Badenoch will say “there will be no industry left to tax”.

She will add: “So, today, I say enough. Labour must remove the energy profits levy. Labour must speed up the process of replacing it with a system that rewards success and incentivises investment.

“Because we shouldn’t have this energy profits levy at all.

“We must scrap the ban on new licences.

“We must overturn the ban on supporting oil and gas technology exports.

“And we must champion our own industry.

“We must let this great British, great Scottish industry thrive, grow and create jobs – ensuring our energy security for generations to come, driving growth and making this country richer in the process.”

Mrs Badenoch will address her first Scottish party conference as leader on Friday while her counterpart north of the border Russell Findlay will deliver his inaugural address on Saturday.

Responding to Mrs Badenoch, Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said her comments were “out of touch”, adding: “Even with the windfall tax in place, the energy industry made over £115 billion in profits in 2024 alone.

“Meanwhile, average household energy bills remain hundreds and hundreds of pounds higher than they were before the energy crisis started.

“While the Government is right to be consulting on reform of the windfall tax, maintaining a profits levy could help fund home upgrades and a social tariff which would bring down energy bills for the most vulnerable in society.”

