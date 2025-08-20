Rosebank developers aim to secure revised consents next year

The developers of the major Rosebank oil field aim to secure revised consents for the project in 2026, Ithaca Energy has said.

According to the company’s results for the first half of the year, Equinor, its partner and operator of the prospective oil field project, will submit the updated application in the second half of 2025.

The submission follows the publication of revised assessment guidelines for accounting for Scope 3 emissions.

Ithaca Energy added that project activity is ramping up with an eye towards first production around 2026/27, with the application for refreshed consents proceeding in tandem with project execution.

The company added that a full project update for Rosebank is set to be completed in the fourth quarter.

In addition, Ithaca increased the net capital cost guidance for the Rosebank project to around $230-270 million.

Additional spend is expected towards the end of 2025 as the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel nears yard work completion and its targeted sail-away date.

Ithaca also said that critical subsea installation scopes for the project are well-advanced with drilling scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

© Supplied by Equinor

Cambo and Seagull

In addition to Rosebank, Ithaca Energy’s first half results contained updates on several of its projects.

The company said that its Cambo project has received an 18-month licence extension, increasing from 31 March 2026 to 30 September 2027. Along with the completion of its technical refresh, there is a clear pathway towards FID and a potential farm-down, Ithaca noted.

During the second half of this year, Ithaca will update the Field Development Plan and Environmental Statement to reflect the project’s optimisations.

Cambo has been suffered significant delays compared to its original timeline, which envisioned, taking a final investment decision in 2022. This was down to changes to the UK government windfall tax and the exit of partner Shell in 2023.

Located 80 miles west of Shetland, the Cambo field is the second largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea following Rosebank.

In addition, Ithaca added that the final planned well at the Seagull field is currently being completed, with first production expected in the fourth quarter.

Seagull is being developed in partnership with BP, which is also the field’s operator.

Ithaca gained a 35% stake in the project through its business combination with Italian giant Eni, and later brought this up to 50% when it acquired JAPEX UK’s 15% stake.

The Seagull oil field, located in the UK Central North Sea, has over 300 million barrels of oil equivalent in place and is being developed as a subsea tie back to the BP-operated central processing facility (CPF) of the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP).

© Ithaca Energy

Tornado and Cygnus

In addition, Ithaca Energy added that its Tornado gas discovery prospect is advancing through frontend engineering and design (FEED) towards a final investment decision, with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) making no objections to the concept.

Ithaca also expects its acquisition of a further 46.25% stake in the Cygnus Field from Spirit Energy to be completed on 1 October 2025, should the NSTA approve.

The first half of the year saw Ithaca produce an average of 123,600 barrels of equivalent per day, a marked increase on the first half of 2024, which it produced 53,000 boepd on average.

The company said that it now expects to produce around 119,000-125,000 boepd for the full year, up from its previous expectation of 109,000-119,000 boepd.

Ithaca Energy executive chairman Yaniv Friedman said: “Our first-half results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our transformed business. With production more than doubling year-on-year and adjusted EBITDAX exceeding $1.1 billion, we are delivering on our strategy of disciplined investment and operational excellence.

“As we adjust our guidance upwards for the remainder of the year, we continue to remain focused on maximising long-term value creation and returns for our shareholders.

“The declaration of a $167 million interim dividend and expected acceleration of a second interim dividend of $133 million to December 2025, underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders, reaffirming our full-year dividend target of $500 million.”