Global engineering services firm Kent is set to acquire Aberdeen-headquartered well operator Exceed for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, expected to complete later this year, will see Exceed folded into Kent’s wider operations as the Dubai-headquartered and Saudi-backed group seeks to expand in the fast-growing offshore decommissioning market.

The deal will see the Exceed brand and all operations continue as usual, with no change expected for the company’s approximately 80 staff.

Kent said the acquisition would strengthen its full lifecycle offering to clients and build its position in the global decommissioning market.

Decommissioning spending is expected to double in size over the next decade, with annual spend forecast to rise from $8 billion (£5.93bn) today to $16bn (£11.85bn) by 2035.

Exceed Energy Aberdeen

Founded by managing director Ian Mills, 64 in 2005, Exceed has grown from its initial operations in the UK to establish offices across Norway, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Namibia and Ghana.

With operations spanning 40 countries, Exceed’s North Sea clients include BP, Shell, Equinor, Harbour Energy, Centrica and Viaro Energy among others.

Across its 20 years, the firm has delivered more than 150 well decommissioning projects alongside drilling over 70 wells.

As one of only three licensed UK well operators, Exceed said the partnership with Kent “unlocks access to a truly global footprint” and access to more tier-one clients.

© Supplied by OAA

It will also provide Exceed with the “financial capacity to pursue larger, more complex scopes across new geographies”, the firm said.

Mills said his team has built the company over 20 years “with a commitment to technical excellence, innovation and client trust”.

“Joining forces with Kent is the natural next step, providing the management support and global reach to scale our expertise to new markets while preserving the same culture, entrepreneurial spirit and values that define us,” he said.

Carbon capture and hydrogen opportunities

Mills also said the deal will unlock “significant opportunities” for Exceed in emerging energy transition sectors.

“Exceed is already repurposing reservoirs for carbon capture and hydrogen storage projects, and combined with Kent’s existing expertise in low carbon and renewables, we will bring an unmatched offering to the marketplace,” Mills said.

© Supplied by Centrica

Exceed is already working on a Centrica project exploring the redevelopment of the Rough gas field into a hydrogen storage facility.

The firm is also working on Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Net Zero (MNZ) project, and last year reported that 50% of its revenues came from energy transition activities.

Kent chief executive John Gilley said the acquisition is a “bold step into the future” for the company, which employs nearly 13,000 people across 34 countries.

“Exceed’s specialist capabilities in well and reservoir management, coupled with their strong reputation in decommissioning, complement our vision of offering full lifecycle services to our clients,” Gilley said.

“Together, we will be uniquely positioned to help the industry navigate energy security, net-zero mandates, and the safe retirement of offshore assets.”

Kent targets energy transition

The takeover of Exceed comes as Kent continues to accelerate its energy transition ambitions following a 2023 takeover by Nesma & Partners, which is partly backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF.

Last year, Kent secured work on the Spiorad na Mara ScotWind project, building on its offshore wind work with Berwick Bank and two BP-backed projects in the Irish Sea.

Kent is also expanding in hydrogen and carbon capture, securing work on Project Union, a National Gas hydrogen pipeline development as well as the HyNet cluster.