Falling Treasury revenues from the North Sea windfall tax could prompt “significant changes” to the Autumn budget and put pressure on Labour’s ambitions for GB Energy, according to RSM UK.

The firm’s analysis of HM Treasury data shows monthly tax receipts from the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) dropping to £770 million in July, down from £950m in January.

RSM said the trend underlines a winder fall in government income from oil and gas, with the Scottish government’s fiscal position also affected.

Figures released by Holyrood earlier this month revealed oil and gas revenues dipped to £4.1bn in 2023-24, down from £4.9bn the year prior.

North Sea windfall tax

The previous Conservative government introduced the EPL in 2022 at the height of the European gas crisis.

Since taking office, the Labour government has increased the tax on North Sea oil and gas profits to a headline rate of 78% and extended it until March 2030.

While the offshore sector has raised concerns about the EPL’s impacts on jobs and investments, UK government figures show that direct jobs in oil and gas extraction fell by around a third between 2014 and 2023, before the windfall tax was introduced.

In addition, while the monthly Treasury figures demonstrate falling revenues, tax receipts can vary depending on late payments, oil and gas prices, and other factors.

Autumn budget and GB Energy implications

However, RSM UK co-head of energy and natural resources Sheena McGuinness told Energy Voice that there is “every probability that the EPL revenues will continue to fall”.

“History shows that raising tax rates leads to a fall in absolute tax take and the EPL data supports that,” McGuinness said.

In addition, McGuinness said the fall in EPL receipts is “not in line with the projections and so will leave a hole in the Treasury’s purse”.

“The forecast increase in EPL revenues was earmarked as one of the primary sources to fund GB Energy,” she said.

“But, as this has not come to fruition, where will the funding come from?

“Or will GB Energy be scaled back, given that the forecast funding has not materialised?”

McGuinness warned of implications for the Autumn Budget, as ministers weigh the future of the EPL alongside pressure for accelerated energy transition investment.

“The energy transition is not going to happen overnight. It is not a question of turning off fossil fuels and magically replacing them with renewable energy sources,” she said.

“Capital is fairly mobile and with the fiscal disincentive for North Sea oil and gas production, we are already seeing capital being reinvested elsewhere in the world.

“Allowing capital to be redeployed overseas will have further detrimental effects.”

Windfall tax changes

With the offshore sector continuing its calls to overhaul the windfall tax, McGuinness said it is likely there will be “significant changes” in the Autumn Budget.

She said this could include a decision on what will replace fuel duties as a source of fiscal revenue, underpinned by the government’s clean energy flexibility roadmap.

McGuinness also pointed to a downward trend in fuel duty revenues as Britons switch to electric vehicles (EVs), which could further squeeze capital spending room.

“In addition to the challenges of transitioning to clean energy, overall tax revenues have more than halved, compounded by the latest decreases in fuel duty and EPL receipts, with similar declines seen in Scotland,” McGuinness said.

“The tightening of public finances leaves limited scope for much-needed infrastructure investment.”

UK grid reform ‘urgently’ needed

Amid rising rates of EV ownership and increasing renewable energy generation, McGuinness said the UK energy sector “urgently needs to see accelerated grid reform”.

“If we had a bottomless pit of money, then the obvious fix would be to upgrade the grid so it is fit for purpose and can deal with the changing sources of energy production,” she said.

“Sadly, no such ‘magic money tree’ exists.

“Instead, government incentives and support in setting up microgrids closer to the new energy sources should help to take the pressure off the creaking grid and allow renewable projects in the grid connection queue to start producing energy to meet demand.”

In response to RSM’s analysis, a spokesperson for HM Treasury said: “We know that oil and gas will be with us for decades to come and are managing the transition to clean energy in a balanced way that supports communities.

“This includes Great British Energy, which has already announced £1 billion in investment in British supply chains, unlocking significant investment and helping to create thousands of skilled jobs.

“The Energy Profits Levy will end by 31 March 2030 and we are working with the sector to explore how firms can continue to invest and pay their fair share of tax.”