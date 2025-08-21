The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hunting set to close Aberdeenshire site amid ongoing restructure

Oil and gas engineering group Hunting will relocate its existing Fordoun facility into is Badentoy site near Portlethen.

August 21st 2025, 5:19 pm
2 min read
Hunting Aberdeen© Supplied by DCTMedia
Hunting's north-east base at Badentoy Park.

Mathew Perry

Engineering group Hunting will close down one of its Aberdeenshire bases as part of an ongoing restructure involving its North Sea oil and gas operations.

The decision will see the “relocation and consolidation” Hunting’s Fordoun oil country tubular goods (OCTG) facility into its Badentoy site near Portlethen in Aberdeenshire.

Hunting estimates the closure of the Fordoun base will deliver annual cost savings of around $2 million, with half of that figure to be retained as profit.

As part of the change, Hunting said yard services offered at the Fordoun site, including storage and inspection, will cease upon the completion of existing customer contracts.

Hunting said it expects the process to be completed within 12 months and added that it “remains committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent transition for all stakeholders”.

The company did not specify whether any staff will lose their jobs due to the decision.

Energy Voice has contacted Hunting for comment.

Hunting EMEA restructure

The closure of Fordoun comes amid a wider restructure of Hunting’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations announced in January.

The firm later announced the closure of a site in the Netherlands in March and changes to its operations in Dubai.

In July, Hunting later reported a 16% rise in earnings in its interim first half results for 2025, recording $70m in profits.

The period saw Hunting secure $38m in subsea contracts across the Gulf of Mexico and decommissioning projects in the North Sea.

The company also acquired Northumberland-based Flexible Engineered Solutions (FES) Group in March in a £50m deal.

Hunting blamed a downturn in its North Sea business for the move – its projected activity in the UK North Sea and likely drilling outlook into the medium term meant it a “facility consolidation and cost reduction plan was required to restore profitability”.

But Hunting said despite the restructuring plan that “it has become clear that further cost cutting, and rationalisation of the group’s European operating footprint is required to ensure long-term profitable operations”.

Alongside its headquarters in London and its UK operations base in Badentoy, Hunting maintains an office in Houston.

The firm, first founded in 1874, also has operations in China, India, Indonesia, Mexico,
Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE and the US.

