Unite criticises Starmer’s ‘broken promises’ over Grangemouth transition

Unite union says Grangemouth workers "feel abandoned" by the Labour government since Scotland's last remaining oil refinery ceased operations earlier this year.

August 23rd 2025, 12:01 am
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.© Shutterstock / orxy
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

Mathew Perry

The Unite union has criticised the UK Prime Minister for “failing to deliver” on promises to invest in a just transition at the Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland.

Unite said “not one penny” of a promised £200 million investment has been spent since the refinery ceased operations in April, leading to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

It comes amid the looming closure of the Prax Lindsey refinery in the Humber, with the Labour government rejecting calls to step in and nationalise the site.

The UK’s largest bioethanol plant in Hull, Vivergo Fuels, is also set to close after the changes were implemented allowing US ethanol to be imported tariff-free.

The union has launched an open letter to Sir Keir Starmer criticising the government’s “inaction” and calling the promised investment “nothing more than a mirage”.

Grangemouth promises ‘broken’, Unite says

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the government’s “failure to act shows there is absolutely no plan for a jobs transition” at the Grangemouth site.

“It is little wonder workers are turning away from Labour in their droves when they fail to protect British jobs and critical infrastructure,” Graham said.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham speaks at a demonstration during the Scottish Labour Party conference at the Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC) in Glasgow in February 2025. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Promises made to the workers of Grangemouth have been broken.”

The Union has called on the Labour government to back its proposal to transform the Scottish industrial site for the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Investing in SAF production at Grangemouth was among several potential future uses for the site identified in a £1.5m joint UK and Scottish government study known as Project Willow.

The report estimated the clean energy projects could create around 800 jobs over the next 15 years, but would require around £3.5bn in private investment.

In June, Scottish Enterprise’s Grangemouth director Jan Robertson said the likely timeframe for potential projects on the site is within “the next three to four years“.

Since the refinery’s closure, some former Grangemouth employees have undertaken training to transition into roles within offshore wind and the transmission grid.

Grangemouth part of wider UK refinery struggles

While there has been some private investment in smaller projects at Grangemouth, union representatives said workers “feel abandoned” by the UK government.

Unite senior representative at Grangemouth Chris Hamilton said: “Workers and members of the community feel abandoned by a government that has promised to help but has so far totally failed to deliver”

“Each month more and more people leave the site through redundancy with empty promises wringing in their ears.”

Hamilton called on the Labour government to “follow through with its promises at pace and do all it can to secure a sustainable future for Grangemouth”.

In response to Unite’s open letter, a UK government spokesperson said: “We know this has been an incredibly difficult time for workers and their families.

“When we came to power, there was no overall plan for the future of the Grangemouth refinery and within weeks we delivered an unprecedented support package.

“The National Wealth Fund is investing £200m and we are working closely with investors to advance sustainable, long-term proposals for the site.”

