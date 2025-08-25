Dubai-based Sidara appears to be moving closer to finalising a takeover of Aberdeen’s Wood Group, according to a stock market update.

In a statement, Wood said “further substantive progress has been made” since its previous announcement on 28 July.

It comes after Dubai-based Sidara launched a second takeover bid for Wood earlier this year worth around £240 million, or approximately 35p per share.

Sidara had previously walked away from a previous £1.6bn takeover attempt in August last year, which valued Wood at 230p per share.

Since April, Wood has repeatedly extended talks with Sidara as multiple financial and management concerns piled up for the embattled Aberdeen-headquartered engineering giant.

Wood said there is now “commercial alignment” with the two company’s lenders on the terms of a proposed refinancing set out on 28 July.

Sidara completes Wood due diligence

The London-listed firm also confirmed Sidara has completed its due diligence on the takeover.

Sidara informed Wood’s board on Saturday 23 August that “it is committed to making an offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wood once the remaining pre-conditions have been satisfied”.

However, Wood said that any offer from Sidara would be at a reduce price of 30p per Wood share, valuing the company at around £206m.

The reduced offer from Sidara is down from its previous valuation in April at 35p per share.

The company said its board has evaluated the reduced possible offer and concluded that it is at a value that the board would be minded to recommend to shareholders.

Wood said it has now requested an extension to the takeover panel until 5pm on Thursday, 28 August.

Wood also said it is continuing work with its auditor on the publication of its audited accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

Earlier this year, Wood faced a temporary suspension from the London stock market after missing a deadline to publish its 2024 financial results.

Sidara and Wood takeover saga

Formerly known as Dar Group, the company rebranded to Sidara in December 2023 to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Jordanian businessman Kamal Al-Shair founded the company as Dar Al-Handasah in Lebanon in 1956 alongside three engineering colleagues at the American University of Beirut.

The firm gradually expanded operations in the Middle East and North Africa in the 60s and 70s, and made its first acquisition of US firm Perkins & Will in 1986.

Sidara expanded in to the UK with the acquisition of Penspen in London in 1990.

According to its website, Sidara now operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

In the UK, Sidara is working on projects including the EET Hydrogen Hub near Liverpool and the Humber low carbon industrial cluster project.

Meanwhile, its Penspen subsidiary has secured work on the HyNet CO2 pipeline in north west England.

Internationally, Sidara is also working on large scale projects including the New Administrative Capital in Egypt.

Sidara’s second attempt to acquire Wood comes after previous attempts from American private equity group Apollo Global Management in 2023.

Apollo also backed away from its own attempts to buy Wood after making five separate offers.

Earlier this year, Apollo acquired Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG for $1bn (£770m).

Founded by Scottish billionaire Sir Ian Wood in 1982, the company grew alongside the oil industry in the North Sea to become one of the largest global energy services firms.