The UK government must overhaul how North Sea oil and gas licenses are awarded in order to support energy security and reduce emissions, a report from Aberdeen University has suggested.

The independent review, carried out by professor John Underhill, argues in favour of “bespoke oil and gas permits” for developments located near “strategic and critical infrastructure” and existing fields to “unlock modest but high-impact discoveries”.

Underhill said: “Allowing the issue of bespoke permits for near-field or infrastructure-led exploration is a practical way to arrest an otherwise ever-increasing dependency on imports, provide support for the sector at a time of stress, enhance energy security, avoid the premature closure of critical facilities, reduce our impact on global emissions and help avoid an unmanaged, disorderly and unjust outcome for communities be they based in Aberdeen or across the UK.”

Tieback opportunities represent the majority of recoverable reserves left in UK waters, with more than 7.3bn barrels of the forecast 7.5bn available “within reach of existing infrastructure,” trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) reported alongside analysts at Westwood earlier this year.

Currently, the UK is not awarding any licences, either within or outwith rounds, due to a consultation on the future of oil and gas production.

The outcome of the consultation will be revealed in time for the next UK government budget, which is set to be delivered in October.

Government should ‘safeguard critical infastructure’

Maintaining production is the main thrust of Underhill’s argument, with one key takeaway being that the UK needs to “safeguard critical infrastructure”.

The review urged government to “ensure existing pipelines and platforms remain economically viable to prevent premature shutdowns and stranded reserves”.

Recently, Noble Upstream took a hit as TotalEnergies made the decision to shut down its Gryphon FPSO, which served as a hub, producing from multiple tieback fields.

After losing a legal battle to overturn the OPRED’s approval of the French supermajor’s decommissioning plan, Nobel hit out at the regulator too.

A representative of Nobel said: “This decision not only impacts the Gryphon FPSO and the oil and gas fields which feed it, but the precedent that has now been set will reverberate across all shared UK oil and gas infrastructure.

“This decision supporting the shutting in of some 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of oil and gas production will only hasten the demise of the North Sea, where the tax and regulatory regimes are already punitive.”

Unions have claimed that the decision to shut down Gryphon would result in 200 jobs being lost.

Boosting jobs and tax receipts with UK oil

This ties into another one of Underhill’s points, maintaining production will “maintain investment, encourage economic growth, safeguard jobs and maximise tax revenues”.

Last week, it was revealed that tax revenues from the North Sea dropped following the Labour government’s decision to hike the rate of tax imposed on operators.

RSM UK’s analysis of HM Treasury data shows monthly tax receipts from the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) dropping to £770 million in July, down from £950m in January.

This reinforces previously published data from OEUK that revealed over 90% of North Sea oil and gas producers cut spending in the year that the EPL was introduced.

However, some would argue that the perceived benefits of incentivising investment and encouraging oil and gas production are minimal.

Before the windfall tax, many oil and gas companies were focusing on “buying back shares and giving out dividends,” former Wood CEO Bob Keiller highlighted at the OEUK conference this year.

Keiller also questioned: “If you remove the windfall tax, in the short term, revenue from the Treasury would drop, wouldn’t it?’”

He also argued that unlocking the UK’s remaining barrels would result in “a marginal increase in energy security” as the country can only cover just over half of its demand.

Meanwhile, environmental campaigner Tessa Khan, executive director at Uplift, criticised the proposal.

“Dressing up new oil and gas licences as ‘bespoke’ does not change the reality that this would breach Labour’s election promise to put an end to exploring for new oil and gas in the North Sea.

“People voted for a government that would end our dependence on fossil fuels and take the climate crisis seriously. More drilling is completely at odds with the scientific consensus that staying within safe climate limits requires governments to say no to new oil and gas fields.

“Worse, it will keep us locked into fossil fuels and do next to nothing to increase our energy security or supply of affordable energy. There is only a vanishingly small amount of gas left in the North Sea–as the regulator says, new licences would only reduce our dependence on imports by 1 to 2% in any given year–and we export the vast majority of the oil that is produced.

“Communities need a proper, planned transition to renewables and green jobs, not more delay. Instead of creating loopholes, the government should focus its efforts on ramping up our clean energy production, ensuring we create good unionised jobs in the places that need them and tackling the climate crisis at the same time.”

UK oil production to help the planet?

Underhill commented: “The current policy contrasts with reversals seen in countries like New Zealand and the Netherlands, where domestic production has been re-prioritised in response to energy security concerns. Norway has also recently announced it will continue to issue oil and gas licenses.

“A balanced, regulated approach can help the UK meet its climate commitments while ensuring energy resilience, economic stability, and smooth our transition to low-carbon renewables.”

In a bid to cut emissions from offshore oil and gas activity, which represents 3% of the UK’s output, Underhill advocated for the elimination of routine flaring, incentives for electrification of assets, and support for carbon capture storage (CCS).

The North Sea Transition Authority seeks to enforce a zero routine flaring by 2030 policy, and in recent years, North Sea operators have successfully reduced flaring activity.

The INTOG leasing round partly focused on the electrification of oil and gas assets under its “targeted oil and gas” licenses.

Eight projects were awarded licences to decarbonise North Sea operations, with CNOOC’s Buzzard platform in the frame as an offtake partner for Flotation Energy’s 560 MW Green Volt floating offshore wind project, and it has the scope to connect to further platforms.

Finally, the UK government has committed £21.7bn for CCS operations; however, it has been criticised for the slow rollout of projects.