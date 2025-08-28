The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Perenco considers reviving North Sea Platypus gas field

Perenco is planning to undertake survey work at the Platypus field in the Southern North Sea, potentially reviving a project scrapped by Dana Petroleum in 2021.

August 28th 2025, 11:01 am
2 min read
A jack-up rig
The Transocean GSF Labrador rig drilled a successful exploration well on Platypus in 2010.

Mathew Perry

Oil and gas operator Perenco is planning to undertake survey work as part of a possible revival of the Platypus field development in the Southern North Sea.

The Platypus field is located around 11 miles (18km) north west of the West Sole gas field and 9 miles (15 km) south west of the Babbage field.

Dana Petroleum previously held a 59% stake in the Platypus development alongside Parkmead Group (15%) and CalEnergy Resources (26%).

Aberdeen-based Dana had investigated developing the Platypus prospect as a tie-back to Perenco’s nearby Cleeton platform.

However, Dana pulled out of the Platypus project in early 2021 as the offshore oil and gas sector dealt with substantial disruption amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

License partner Parkmead Group attempted to take over as the operator of Platypus, but later confirmed its withdrawal from the project in November 2021.

As a result, Dana relinquished the licence covering Platypus field and handing it back to the UK’s offshore regulator, then known as the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).

The decision to withdraw from Platypus saw Dana record a £45.6 million write-down, while Parkmead took an £11m hit.

Perenco seeking Platypus revival?

According to documents submitted to environmental regulator OPRED this month, Perenco is planning to undertake survey work as part of a feasibility study into developing Platypus.

Last year, Perenco picked up the licence covering the Platypus field as part of the 33rd offshore oil and gas licensing round.

The gas field was discovered in 2010 and was successfully appraised with a horizontal well in 2012.

According to Parkmead, the well was flow tested at a rate of 27 million cubic feet (mcf) of gas per day with the field containing an estimated 105 billion cubic feet (bcf) of recoverable reserves.

The original 2019 field development plan involved exporting gas from Platypus to the Cleeton Wellhead (CW) platform via a 14 mile (23km) pipeline before transporting it to the Dimlington terminal in the Humber.

Parkmead Platypus © Dana Petroleum
An artist impression commissioned by Dana Petroleum of the Platypus project

At the time, Parkmead estimated the nearby Platypus East (formerly Possum) field could potentially add a further 51 bcf of reserves to the project.

Perenco said its current survey work is assessing the construction of an unattended minimum facilities platform (MFP) in the Platypus field and a 10 mile (16.5km) pipeline to its unmanned Neptune installation.

North Sea drilling

The survey operations are scheduled to begin on 15 September and will last up to 29 days, with consent sought until the end of November 2025.

As Perenco holds an existing licence for Platypus, the Angl0-French firm will not be affected by Labour’s pledge to not issue new licences for oil and gas extraction.

However, any attempt to drill Platypus will have to adhere to updated environmental guidance brought in following a Scottish court decision last year, which overturned approvals for the Rosebank and Jackdaw developments in the North Sea.

That decision followed a landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court in July 2024, known as the Finch case, which overturned approval for an onshore oil well in Surry.

