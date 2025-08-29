Dubai-based engineering services firm Sidara has confirmed a reduced price bid to takeover Aberdeen-headquartered rival Wood Group.

The takeover offer from Sidara values Wood at around £216 million, or 30p per share, and includes plans to inject a further $450m (£334m) into the business.

Of the $450m figure, $250m will be available once Wood shareholders approve the acquisition and a further $200m will become available upon completion.

Wood has also agreed an extension of its debt facilities until October 2028, with the firm’s current debt standing at approximately $1.6 billion (£1.2bn).

The announcement admitted the terms of the agreement were “highly unusual” as the deal could lapse if certain requirements aren’t met.

In order for the deal to complete, Wood must be able to sign off audited accounts by the end of October and it must also retain the support of lenders.

The latest offer is a 14% reduction from Sidara’s initial proposal of 35p per share first launched in February.

It represents a significant fall in valuation for Wood compared to Sidara’s previous takeover attempt in 2024, which had valued the North Sea giant at £1.6bn.

Deal set to finalise ‘challenging chapter’ for Wood

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin said the announcement “brings us closer to finalising a challenging chapter” in the company’s history.

“The acquisition by Sidara will solve our near-term liquidity challenges and strengthen the company in the longer term,” Gilmartin said.

© Supplied by Wood

“In Sidara, we will have an owner that values our people, brand and the deep client relationships we have built over the years and together we will be in a stronger position to deliver for our clients and achieve our potential.”

Meanwhile, Sidara chair and chief executive Talal Shair said the Wood acquisition is a “transformational moment” for Sidara.

“Through this move, Wood becomes part of Sidara, creating a global, world-class, privately held engineering and design group,” Shair said.

“In the short term, our additional financial support will bring greater stability, but our vision is for Wood to take the lead in energy and materials.

“We have always admired what Wood has built – its talented people, global clients, and technical capabilities.

“This transaction allows us to strengthen client relationships, expand into new markets, and serve a broader range of global clients.”

Shair said the company “look forward to realising Wood’s full potential” within the wider Sidara group, which includes Dar, Perkins&Will, Currie & Brown and Penspen.

Wood debts ‘unsustainable’

In a statement, Wood described its current capital structure as “unsustainable” and said its “liquidity to fund its ongoing operations is currently limited”.

In addition, Wood said it has “not generated any sustainable free cash flow since 2017”, with total free cash outflow between 2017 and 2024 of around $1.5bn.

Wood said there are “significant challenges in accessing new sources of capital absent a holistic refinancing”, which would potentially require further “substantial” asset disposals.

The company said its directors “believe that any alternative refinancing option would likely generate materially less, and potentially zero, value” for shareholders compared to the Sidara offer.

Meanwhile, Sidara intends for Wood to become its “Energy and Materials” division and the company plans on retaining the Wood brand.

© Supplied by Wood

“In the near term, Sidara’s clear priority is to provide greater stability to Wood, bring financial strength to the business and to invest in Wood’s client relationships,” Wood said in a statement.

“In the longer term, Sidara believes that Wood would provide an attractive platform to drive growth across its enlarged business.”

Sidara also said it will aim to strengthen Wood’s financial position and to support its nearly 35,000 employees globally with new opportunities, a new base of clients and “an enhanced global footprint”.

The company also said Wood will benefit from no longer being publicly listed following the takeover.

Sidara said it sees a range of investment areas, particularly in energy, which are “better managed under private ownership”.

As a result, Sidara said the takeover will allow Wood to “plan and invest over longer-term horizons than are compatible with public equity markets”.

“Together, Sidara and Wood will have the optimal capabilities to serve clients navigating the energy transition,” Wood said in a statement.

Sidara and Wood takeover saga

Since April, Wood has repeatedly extended talks with Sidara as multiple financial and management concerns piled up for the embattled firm.

Wood’s share price is currently sitting at just below 19p after its shares were suspended in May for missing a deadline to publish its 2024 financial results.

The UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, is also investigating the firm’s conduct in recent years.

Amidst this, Wood has continued to jettison parts of its business in the US as well as UK assets including its Ethos Energy subsidiary and its stake in a Scottish turbine repair firm.

Just this week, Wood announced the sale of its North American transmission arm to US-based grid specialist Qualus as the Sidara deal inched closer.

But despite the mounting problems, Wood has kept up a steady stream of contract wins over the past year.

The firm has continued to secure billions in contracts across the Middle East, Australia, Europe and Asia Pacific, signalling potential scope for revival under Sidara.

What went wrong for Wood?

Founded by Scottish billionaire Sir Ian Wood in 1982, Wood grew alongside the oil industry in the North Sea to become one of the largest global energy services firms.

As recently as 2016, the firm’s London share price reached 876p per share and in 2018 the company’s market capitalisation reached a peak of approximately £5.23bn.

But problems began for Wood after it acquired rival firm Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017 in a deal worth £2.2bn.

The ambitious acquisition was intended to boost Wood’s global footprint, but it instead saddled the firm with significant debt, complex liabilities and underperforming legacy contracts.

Major asset disposals failed to stem the financial pressures, and an independent review later identified “material weaknesses and failures” in Wood’s financial culture.

© Supplied by Wood Group

The review came as further embarrassment for the embattled company after its former chief financial officer Arvind Balan resigned and its share price plummeted in late 2024.

Sensing an opportunity, Sidara reignited takeover talks with Wood in February this year.

Sidara’s two separate bids to acquire Wood follow previous attempts from American private equity group Apollo Global Management in 2023.

Apollo eventually backed away from its bid for Wood after making five separate offers for the Aberdeen firm.

Earlier this year, Apollo announced it had acquired Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG for $1bn (£770m).

Sidara background

Formerly known as Dar Group, the company rebranded to Sidara in December 2023 to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Jordanian businessman Kamal Al-Shair founded the company as Dar Al-Handasah in Lebanon in 1956 alongside three engineering colleagues at the American University of Beirut.

The firm gradually expanded operations in the Middle East and North Africa in the 60s and 70s, and made its first acquisition of US firm Perkins & Will in 1986.

© Image: Sidara

The company has since grown into one of the world’s largest privately-owned architecture, engineering and consulting groups.

The family-owned business is now run by chief executive Talal Shair, Al-Shair’s son, and employs around 21,500 people across more than 300 worldwide locations.

Sidara’s UK operations

Sidara expanded in to the UK with the acquisition of Penspen in London in 1990, with the energy consultancy expanding its Aberdeen base earlier this year.

More recently, in 2016 Sidara kicked off a long-term bid to take over Australian engineering services firm Worley.

While Worley’s board declined to enter into discussions, Sidara gradually built up a roughly 20% stake in the company before selling the majority of its holdings in 2024.

According to its website, Sidara now operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

In the UK, Sidara is working on projects including the EET Hydrogen Hub near Liverpool and the Humber low carbon industrial cluster project.

Meanwhile, its Penspen subsidiary has secured work on the HyNet CO2 pipeline in north west England.

The Wood takeover looks set to increase Sidara’s foothold in UK carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, with Wood already involved in major projects in Teesside and Scotland among others.

Internationally, Sidara is also working on large scale projects including the New Administrative Capital in Egypt.