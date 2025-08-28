Aberdeen’s Wood inches closer to Sidara takeover

Aberdeen-headquartered engineering services giant Wood Group has extended a deadline for Dubai-based rival Sidara to make an offer.

Earlier this week, Wood revealed Sidara had cut its bid to 30p per share, down from its previous offer of 35p per share.

The latest Sidara offer values Wood at approximately £206 million, a steep reduction from its market capitalisation of roughly £5.23 billion in 2018.

Sidara had previously walked away from a previous £1.6bn takeover attempt in August last year, which valued Wood at 230p per share.

Since Sidara made a non-binding offer in April, Wood has repeatedly extended talks while multiple financial and management concerns piled up for the embattled firm.

Today, Wood again pushed back the “put up or shut up” date for Sidara’s takeover bid by 24 hours to Friday 29 August.

Wood said it has made “further substantive progress” in its talks with Sidara since its last update on Monday.

In that update, Wood said the two side’s lenders have reached commercial alignment on proposed refinancing and “documentation is at near final stage”.

Sidara has also completed its due diligence on Wood.

Meanwhile, Wood said it is continuing to work with its auditor in relation to the publication of Wood’s audited accounts for the last financial year.

Trading in Wood shares on the London stock market has been suspended since May after the company missed its annual results deadline.

Wood said its board has evaluated the reduced offer from Sidara with its financial advisers and “concluded that it is at a value that the board would be minded to recommend to Wood shareholders”.

Sidara and Wood saga

Formerly known as Dar Group, the company rebranded to Sidara in December 2023 to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Jordanian businessman Kamal Al-Shair founded the company as Dar Al-Handasah in Lebanon in 1956 alongside three engineering colleagues at the American University of Beirut.

The firm gradually expanded operations in the Middle East and North Africa in the 60s and 70s, and made its first acquisition of US firm Perkins & Will in 1986.

Sidara expanded in to the UK with the acquisition of Penspen in London in 1990.

According to its website, Sidara now operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

In the UK, Sidara is working on projects including the EET Hydrogen Hub near Liverpool and the Humber low carbon industrial cluster project.

Meanwhile, its Penspen subsidiary has secured work on the HyNet CO2 pipeline in north west England.

If Sidara succeeds in taking over Wood, the firm will also increase its involvement in UK carbon capture and storage projects via a major development in Teesside.

Sidara’s second attempt to acquire Wood comes after previous attempts from American private equity group Apollo Global Management in 2023.

Apollo also backed away from its own attempts to buy Wood after making five separate offers.

Earlier this year, Apollo acquired Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG for $1bn (£770m).