An overhaul of the North Sea windfall tax is needed in the Autumn statement, argues trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) in its latest report.

OEUK has detailed the impacts of current fiscal policy on oil and gas operators as it advocates for an adaptive rate of tax which would be set at 40%, but could climb “when commodity prices are high”.

OEUK Chief Executive Dave Whitehouse said: “It’s set to be a tough autumn budget for households and sectors across the UK, and we recognise the pressures on the economy.

“Our paper lays bare the choices facing the Chancellor when it comes to domestic oil and gas taxation.

“We are saying reform the Energy Profits Levy to boost national energy production, investment, unlock 23,000 jobs, and add over £137bn to communities – or keep the tax, gain short-term revenue, and risk the North Sea industry’s collapse.

“Without changes to the fiscal regime, UK oil and gas could disappear within years, not decades. That’s a risk we cannot take.”

© Supplied by DCT

Currently, the headline rate of tax imposed on oil and gas operators in the UK is 78% largely due to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), which climbed by 3% in the Labour government’s first budget of Keir Starmer’s premiership.

The decision to increase the contributions of oil and gas companies was not one welcomed by the industry.

Additionally, recent analysis from RSM UK found that tax receipts from North Sea operators had dwindled in recent months.

Analysis of HM Treasury data showed that monthly tax contributions from the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), or windfall tax, dropped to £770 million in July, down from £950m in January.

This is corroborated by the Office for Budget Responsibility, which expects the EPL to raise £21.1 billion between 2023 and 2028, compared to an earlier estimate of £65.7bn.

© Shutterstock Feed

OEUK has long opposed the windfall tax, having produced a report in the year of its inception which revealed that over 90% of North Sea oil and gas producers cut spending after the controversial fiscal policy’s introduction.

It claims that returning oil and gas operators to a 40% tax rate will result in £12bn in additional tax receipts by 2050, and £41bn of extra investment in UK energy by 2050.

Whitehouse added: “Changing the Energy Profits Levy would allow UK oil and gas operators to continue paying higher taxes when prices are high, while giving them the confidence to invest, knowing those taxes will adjust fairly when prices drop.

“This budget needs big ideas and ambition. Our 200,000-strong industry has the skills and infrastructure to build a homegrown energy future. We now need a fiscal regime and energy policy that can help us deliver it.”

OEUK argues scrapping EPL will save jobs

The trade body argued in favour of protecting jobs, claiming that reforming the windfall tax would contribute an extra £137bn to the UK economy and support 23,000 positions within the industry.

In May, the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, launched its second large-scale redundancy process in recent years as it blamed the UK’s tax regime.

The firm announced that it would be slashing 250 onshore jobs from its Aberdeen base, after it cut 350 jobs in 2023.

The firm said: “We must take these difficult steps in response to the challenges presented by the current external environment.”

© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thom

Currently, the windfall tax is set to remain in place until 2030, however, industry leaders have said that waiting until the beginning of the next decade to reform the UK’s fiscal policy would be too late.

Anasuria Operating Company chief executive Richard Beattie told Energy Voice in March that “we need to make the changes now”.

This came soon after the government opened a consultation process in which industry could offer its insight on what the successor to the EPL should be.

The results of this consultation, alongside one on the future of oil and gas licensing, are set to be revealed in October, around the time of the Autumn Budget.