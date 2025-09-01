Delays to platform electrification risk derailing the UK offshore sector’s long-term emissions goals, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has warned.

While the NSTA revealed overall offshore emissions fell by 7% in 2024, the fifth consecutive year of reductions, nearly half of emissions reductions since 2018 have come as a result of fields ceasing production rather than active decarbonisation.

Although the offshore industry remains “well within reach” of meeting its 2030 reduction targets, the NSTA said the sector is “lagging behind” efforts to meet bigger goals.

The regulator said that without “serious investment in large-scale active emissions abatement projects”, the offshore sector will not meet the 2040 target of lowering emissions by 90% or achieve net zero by 2050.

If the UK’s oil and gas sector were to miss these targets it would be a “serious blow to its credibility”, the NSTA warned.

As a result, the regulator urged North Sea operators to take “bold and rapid action on emissions” to justify continued domestic production over the coming decades.

However the warning comes as operator CNOOC International has dropped plans to adopt electrification on Buzzard, the UK’s most productive oil and gas platform, citing the “current economic climate” as a barrier.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Conservative party has tabled a pledge rip up net zero requirements for oil and gas producers in an effort to get “all our oil and gas” from the North Sea.

UKCS ‘less competitive’ without action, NSTA says

In response to the report, NSTA director of strategy Hedvig Ljungerud said the North Sea oil and gas sector “has been getting a lot right” on emissions cuts.

“However, if operators lose focus on the task at hand, the projections are clear that UK production will become less clean and less competitive compared with imports over time,” Ljungerud said.

© Supplied by NSTA

“While the UK still consumes oil and gas, the way it is produced must become progressively cleaner.

“We’re encouraged that good work has begun, but there is still much more to do.”

“It is time to commit to serious, large-scale investments in emissions reduction, and secure a leading role in the North Sea’s transition into a clean energy powerhouse.”

Electrification delays

According to the report, around 80% of North Sea emissions in the UK continental shelf (UKCS) come from power generation, with most platforms using diesel or gas generators.

The oil and gas sector has highlighted the potential for floating wind projects to one day power many offshore assets, cutting back on these emissions significantly.

However, with major operators such as CNOOC stepping back from plans to electrify assets the industry’s floating wind ambitions could be at risk.

While work is ongoing to partially power the Culzean platform through a floating wind turbine, and the Green Volt project has secured government price guarantees, the NSTA said it is “vital that more electrification and low-carbon power projects reach final investment decisions in the near-term”.

© Supplied by Flotation Energy

“Unnecessary delays will diminish the case for electrification by reducing the volume of emissions which could be prevented,” the NSTA said.

North Sea oil and gas emissions

The latest figures came as part of the NSTA’s 2025 emissions monitoring report, which showed overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 7% from 2023 to 2024.

Carbon dioxide emissions fell by 6% in this period, while methane fell by 20% and nitrous oxide declined by 11%.

Meanwhile, overall GHG emissions from offshore production are down 34% since 2018, the NSTA said.

The figures show progress in cutting emissions since the offshore sector and the UK government signed the North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD) in 2021.

The NSTD set ambitious emissions reduction targets for the oil and gas, committing operators to cut production emissions by 50% by 2030.

© Supplied by Primat Recruitment

In return, the UK government pledged investment support for electrification projects and emerging sectors like carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen.

The latest NSTA report shows the industry has achieved success in reducing routine flaring, which is down 51% since 2018 and at its lowest level on record.

Operators have also made progress in improving the efficiency of existing kit, such as gas export compressors and power generation turbines, the NSTA said.

But the report warned emissions intensity, which measures GHG emissions per one barrel of oil equivalent produced, remained steady between 2023 and 2024.

“Mature basins with declining production are at greatest risk of rapid rises in emissions intensity,” the report states.

“UKCS operators must continue to take action on emissions to prevent UK oil and gas production becoming relatively more environmentally harmful than alternative sources over time.

“This would weaken the case for domestic production.”