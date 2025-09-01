Badenoch pledges to undo oil ‘ban’ in Aberdeen

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is set to unveil plans to scrap environmental justifications for new UK oil and gas projects while in Aberdeen.

She will appear in the Granite City on Tuesday as it welcomes the return of its biggest energy conference, Offshore Europe.

While in Aberdeen, Badenoch is expected to reveal plans to rename the offshore regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and give it a new mandate, if the Conservative party is to win the next general election – something it is not polled to do.

The Tories will set the ‘North Sea Authority’, as it would be named, a goal to “maximise the extraction of our oil and gas”.

Production of oil and gas in the UK is at a crossroads at the moment as oil and gas players await the result of a consultation on the future of North Sea licences, the results of which are set to be announced in October.

Existing fields have continued to produce in the interim, and the Labour government has previously pledged to honour all existing licences.

Reform and the Tories clash on oil

This comes as Reform UK strides ahead in the polls and has proved to be a new home for a handful of former Tory politicians.

“Reform want part-nationalisation, which means the government and politicians running our oil and gas fields, taking us back to the bad old days of the 1970s when the government controlled British industries, running them into the ground,” Badenoch is expected to say in Aberdeen.

“Meanwhile the Labour government have Ed Miliband strangling the North Sea in his dogmatic and ideological pursuit of net zero 2050, refusing new oil and gas licences, and refusing to support UK companies who export oil and gas technologies abroad.”

© Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

In June, Reform leader Nigel Farage said efforts to achieve net zero emissions are “complete and utter madness” while in the oil and gas capital.

He has since promoted a pro-oil and gas stance which the Conservatives are also pursuing.

“It is time to overturn the absurd, anti-prosperity, anti-business, anti-oil and gas, anti-British ban on supporting UK companies who export their world-leading technologies overseas,” Badenoch will say.

“A ban that has done nothing but see business destined for British businesses go to companies from overseas.”

Is Labour implementing a ‘ban’?

She labeled the idea of banning oil and gas as a “mad decision” and one that “when I am prime minister it will go”.

It is worth noting that the UK government’s stance on oil and gas licensing isn’t as black and white as Badenoch claims.

Labour claimed in the manifesto it was voted in on in 2024 that it would not issue new licences for new fields and instead focus on managing existing fields.

© Supplied by Mathew Perry/DCT Med

Previously, energy minister Michael Shanks said: “The fundamental position is that we don’t think that exploring new fields is going to produce any significant difference in the transition that’s already underway.

“In order for us to get maximum value from the North Sea in the future, we need to start managing the basin in a strategic and coherent way.

“And we don’t think that licensing is part of that picture.”

However, this came as Shanks also claimed that there is no “material difference” between producing oil and gas domestically, compared to importing fossil fuels.

The North Sea: ‘A relic of the past’ or ‘a cornerstone of Britain’s future’?

Badenoch will argue that Labour views the North Sea production as “a relic of the past,” while her party sees it as “a cornerstone of Britain’s future”.

“By restoring common sense to energy policy, we will unlock billions in revenue, secure our supply, and rebuild confidence in the UK economy,” the Tory leader will say in Aberdeen.

Analysis from Westwood has previously highlighted that the UK has 7.5 billion barrels of oil and gas remaining to produce, 3.2bn more than government forecasts.

The report, published in collaboration with Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), argued that the UK could see £165bn in economic value if it pursues oil and gas.

OEUK has claimed that a total of £385bn could be unlocked if the UK meets half its oil and gas demand from domestic sources, a move which would support jobs, investment and “public services across the country”.

Tory ‘desperate drivel’

Labour has hit out at Badenoch’s proposed policy as Polly Billington, MP for East Thanet labelled the Tory policy “desperate drivel”.

“This is yet more desperate drivel from a party that is out of ideas,” she said.

Billington twisted the knife as she interjected that “under the previous Conservative government, 70,000 UK oil and gas workers lost their jobs”.

“The North Sea is a mature basin, the reserves that remain are increasingly complex and expensive to extract,” she added.

“Handing out more tax breaks to oil and gas companies would only delay the inevitable and be economically absurd.

© Andrew McConnell / Greenpeace

“Labour is laser-focused on making sure that, as production in the North Sea winds up, there are good opportunities for workers to move into clean energy, which has real long term prospects here in the UK and is our only route to secure, affordable sources of energy.”

Greenpeace also took umbrage with the opposition’s policy, arguing that it will “more likely to become the tombstone of our economy than the cornerstone”.

The activist group’s head of politics, Ami McCarthy, said: “We can’t remain dependent on expensive overseas imports, continue fueling the climate change-induced wildfires, heatwaves and floods that are spiraling out of control, and watch an entire industry collapse with no plan for workers.

“We therefore must pivot the North Sea to something we have an abundance of, and something that will never run out – wind.”