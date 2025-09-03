US investment group Carlyle has acquired the entire floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) business of Aberdeen-based Altera Infrastructure.

Altera said the deal, for an undisclosed fee, covers its full FPSO portfolio.

The Westhill-based firm’s assets include the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO, which is set to be deployed at the Rosebank oilfield development in the UK.

The acquisition also includes the FSO Yamoussoukro and the 50% ownership in joint venture firm Altera&Ocyan.

Altera is currently owned by another US private equity firm, Brookfield Asset Management.

Carlyle said its investment in Altera will provide follow-on equity capital for “accretive growth” and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Funding for the transaction will come from the company’s $2.3 billion (£1.7bn) Carlyle International Energy Partners II (CIEP) fund.

The private equity group said it will leverage experience in previous carve-outs of energy assets, following prior investments in Neptune Energy.

Altera Infrastructure

CIEP co-head Bob Maguire said the Altera deal was a “rare opportunity to acquire an established and high-quality FPSO business”.

“This portfolio benefits from long-term contracts, strong FPSO market fundamentals and exposure to world-class operators, which position it well for success,” Maguire said.

Meanwhile, CIEP investment advisory team managing director Bendik Dahle said Carlyle will look to “build out the business’ scale and operations”.

© Supplied by Altera Infrastructur

Dahle said Carlyle will aim to develop Altera into a “leading FPSO player globally through unlocking organic growth opportunities, M&A, partnering with operators on the delivery of their flagship upstream projects and supporting their decarbonisation plans”.

Altera Production president Chris Brett and executive vice president Arne Hygen Tørnkvist said the deal “marks an important step forward” in the company’s journey.

“Carlyle’s deep sector expertise and global network in the energy space, combined with its scale and resources, will allow us to further optimise the long-term performance of our assets, identify efficiencies across the portfolio and execute on growth initiatives to scale the business,” Brett and Tørnkvist said.

Knarr FPSO and Rosebank

Altera owns, operates and manages a fleet of around six FPSOs and FSOs, mostly deployed in Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire and Thailand.

The company’s Knarr FPSO is currently undergoing redevelopment at Dubai shipyard DP World as part of plans to deploy the vessel at the Rosebank oil field.

Norwegian firm Equinor and London-listed Ithaca Energy are developing Rosebank, located 80 miles north-west of the Shetland Islands.

© Supplied by Equinor

Equinor is aiming to resubmit its environmental consent application for Rosebank later this year after a Scottish court overturned its approval earlier this year.

The court decision, which also affected Shell’s Jackdaw project, came after a UK Supreme Court ruling in a separate case involving an onshore oil well in Surrey.

The landmark ruling in the so-called Finch case determined that environmental approvals for fossil fuel projects must account for all downstream, or Scope 3, emissions.

In response to the court rulings, the UK’s Labour government issued revised guidelines for North Sea developers earlier this year.