Oil & Gas / North Sea

Exclusive: Badenoch says ‘people are taking the UK for a ride’

The leader of the opposition claimed the UK is being taken ‘for a ride’ as she laid out plans for more North Sea drilling.

September 2nd 2025, 4:24 pm Updated: September 2nd 2025, 4:24 pm
Kemi Badenoch© Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Ryan Duff

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has argued the UK is being taken for a ride over environmental law as she hopes to unlock more North Sea oil and gas.

Addressing attendees on the opening day of Aberdeen’s SPE Offshore Europe 2025 conference, the opposition leader outlined her party’s plan to undo what she labelled Labour’s “ban” on oil and gas.

In an exclusive interview with Energy Voice and the Press and Journal, Badenoch argued that the UK should not need to contend with “international lawfare” and threats of court cases levelled at the government from foreign countries impacted by climate change.

“People are taking the UK for a ride,” she said.

“Have we seen them take India or Russia to court? They see us as a country which they can easily prosecute with lawfare.”

This came shortly before she appeared on stage in Aberdeen to address the energy sector, taking aim at the Labour Party’s perceived anti oil and gas stance.

“This is not a managed transition, this is collapse,” she told delegates.

UK needs to ‘stop being knowingly naive’

On Monday, Badenoch’s team unveiled the Conservative Party’s latest energy policy, which would give oil and gas operators greater freedoms to pursue UK oil and gas production.

She has labelled the idea of banning oil and gas as a “mad decision” and added that “when I am prime minister it will go”.

Badenoch told Energy Voice that the UK needs to “stop being knowingly naive” about net-zero commitments and the legal ramifications of them.

“This is one of the things that the Conservative Party has been drawing attention to,” she added.

It is worth noting that it was Badenoch’s party, admittedly under previous leadership, that signed into law the UK’s climate goals.

She explained: “We lost an election last year, clearly people are not happy with a lot of our policies, and this is one of them.”

‘Tackling climate change is in our national interest’

Badenoch said her party’s refined focus is on “the British people,” adding that the Conservatives must “do what is right for our national interests.”

“Tackling climate change is in our national interest, but doing it with a net-zero mandate that is not going to work, that is actually making it harder for us to get renewables, for us to have the infrastructure for CCS [carbon capture and storage], is not going to get us to net zero and it will not tackle climate change,” she said.

Despite Badenoch’s claim to support the UK in reaching net zero, her political opponents were not convinced.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said: “Badenoch’s pledge to revive North Sea extraction is dangerously out of touch with reality.

“Expanding fossil fuels during a climate emergency isn’t just blatantly reckless – it’s a dead end.”

Denyer added that a move to “tear up environmental protections” for the oil and gas sector “shows just how far the Conservative Party is willing to bend to fossil fuel lobbyists”.

She concluded: “Chasing the myth of endless fossil fuels also won’t protect workers. It will leave them facing a cliff edge.

“What we need is a serious plan to turn the North Sea into a renewable energy powerhouse – one that delivers secure, well-paid jobs and a real future for workers and communities.”

Scotland ‘down a road to ruin’

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn gave his two cents on the matter, arguing that the Conservatives were heading “down a road to ruin”.

The Aberdeen South MP said: “On their travels North to size-up Scotland’s energy wealth Labour, Tory and Reform politicians have finally found unity – by all getting it completely wrong. Westminster is driving Scotland’s energy sector down a road to ruin.

“The Labour Party run a real risk of shutting down a world-leading industry with no replacement in place, while the Tories and Reform want to leave us with absolutely nothing to replace it once the wells eventually run dry.

“These extreme positions are all likely to create a cliff-edge for jobs, the economy and energy security.”

He argued that “Westminster politicians need to stop treating Scotland’s energy wealth as an expendable asset” and instead show support for the country’s energy industry.

‘Clear blue water’ between Tories and Reform

Badenoch’s sentiment appears to be aligned with Reform UK’s pro oil and gas stance. However, she claims that her approach is distinct and acted unphased by the raft of conservative politicians that have moved to Reform in recent months.

“We know that people are leaving because the Conservative Party is becoming clearer about what it stands for.

“Welfare, for instance, is something that we believe is too high; we know we need to cut public spending.

“Parties like Reform are talking about giving more welfare, so there’s clear blue water between us. If people want a party that wants more welfare, the Conservative Party is not that party.”

