OEUK reiterate North Sea gripes at Offshore Europe 2025

Taxation, project delays, increasing energy imports and dwindling North Sea hydrocarbon production are the all-too familiar concerns raised in Offshore Energies UK’s latest report.

Despite these issues being mainstay in the industry for the past few years, OEUK’s sustainability and policy director, Mike Tholen, argued that “good sense will prevail”.

This comes after the UK imported 44% of its energy needs, a record figure that OEUK warned will impact “prices, jobs and greenhouse gas emissions” while “damaging our economic prospects”.

Tholen said this figure is “not a good look” for the UK as it aims to be a leader in the energy transition.

The trade body’s latest iteration of its annual economic report highlights the same gripes that have been raised in the past, both by itself and other industry commentators.

However, report author and market intelligence manager for OEUK, Ben Ward, said there are reasons to have a “sense of optimism”.

He issued a “reminder that the UK’s energy sector has the supply chains, it has the engineers, it has the project managers and it has the economists to achieve great things, if we are given the opportunity to do so.”

The report echoed another document published by OEUK on Monday as the trade body called for reform to the energy profits levy (EPL), also known as the windfall tax.

Currently, the headline rate of tax imposed on oil and gas operators in the UK is 78% largely due to the EPL, which climbed by 3% in the Labour government’s first budget of Keir Starmer’s premiership.

The decision to increase the contributions of oil and gas companies was not one welcomed by the industry.

Despite this, Tholen argued that the industry’s ambitions and those of Starmer’s government are aligned.

“If you look at the scale of the opportunity ahead of us and a government that ultimately is committed to growth in the economy and is facing some really demanding issues around defence and energy security, then ultimately, good sense will prevail,” Tholen said when questioned on his colleague’s sense of optimism.

Squeezed projects on the block

In Monday’s report, OEUK boss Dave Whitehouse claimed that reforms to taxation would “unlock 23,000 jobs and add over £137 billion to communities”.

The trade body claimed that returning oil and gas operators to a 40% tax rate will result in £12bn in additional tax receipts by 2050, and £41bn of extra investment in UK energy by 2050.

The economic report further argues that reform to UK fiscal policy could unlock 2bn barrels of oil equivalent.

It is not just tax that UK operators must contend with, uncertainty around licensing, tighter regulations on downstream emissions, and the outcome of the Gryphon FPSO judicial review raise further questions.

OEUK wrote: “Due to challenges posed by fiscal instability and increasingly tight regulations, even projects with financial backing are no longer guaranteed development – slowing offshore energy advancement,” as it called for tax reform.

And then there’s Gryphon…

Last month, courts ruled in favour of regulator OPRED’s decision to approve the decommissioning plan for TotalEnergies’ Gryphon production hub, despite protest from Nobel Oil.

Nobel claimed that operations in which it had a stake were still economically viable and highlighted that if the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel were to be removed, its reserves would be stranded.

According to OEUK’s own data, the majority of remaining reserves within UK waters are within tieback range of existing infrastructure. However, this ruling calls into question the amount of risk associated with tying a field back to a hub.

To this, Tholen said: “It is still economically the most efficient way to access those resources… to make the most of the existing infrastructure.

“I like to think that we can find a way through these things, so that the lawyers aren’t the cause of the problem, but maybe provide a good solution.”

‘AR7 will need to deliver at least 8.4 GW’ of wind

Despite uncertainty in the world of oil and gas, OEUK championed the recent reforms brought in under the government’s flagship renewable energy funding scheme.

The rules of the seventh renewable allocation round (AR7) have changed to allow up to 25.1 GW of offshore wind capacity to enter the bidding process. This covers 20 fixed-bottom and five floating projects.

Under previous auction rules, only 12.4 GW of capacity was eligible, including 458 MW of floating wind.

“It is quite clear from the changes that have happened in the last month or two” that the government is looking to pursue its clean power by 2030 targets by “delivering as much offshore wind as we can,” Ward said.

He said the last two allocation rounds had “failed to deliver” after AR5 received no successful bids for offshore wind funding and last year’s AR6 resulted in a combined 3.3 GW of offshore wind energy.

This was before Ørsted pulled the plug on its Hornsea 4 project, which previously secured strike prices for 2.6 GW of production.

“The offshore wind market has faced a really challenging time over the last couple of years, particularly when you’re looking at the weighted cost of capital,” Ward continued.

Two things about the recent AR7 reform jumped out at Ward: contracts for difference (CfDs) signed under AR7 now last 20 years, and the hike in strike prices for power.

“It really allows a number of more projects to be economic,” he clarified.

The economic report said: “AR7 will need to deliver at least 8.4 GW and allocate a larger budget to floating wind to ensure the UK maintains a leadership position in this emerging sector.”

It also highlighted that the rise in strike price will not help in reducing the UK’s energy bills, as “UK industries are struggling, and we need clear industrial price policy intervention to maintain our domestic capabilities”.

However, these moves come from a “growth mentality” from government, Ward argued.