Ellon-based Film-Ocean buys three subsea ROVs from SMD

Ellon-based subsea contractor Film-Ocean has acquired three remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from Newcastle firm SMD.

Film-Ocean said the purchase of the three work-class ROVs will enhance its ability to meet increasing demand for subsea services, particularly in Africa.

The multi-million pound deal includes two SMD Quantum ROVs and one SMD Atom ROV.

Film-Ocean chief executive Scott Jenney said adding the three subsea vehicles is a “significant investment” in the ongoing development of the company’s fleet.

© Supplied by SMD

Jenney said the ROVs give Film-Ocean “greater flexibility and capacity” to support projects across the oil and gas, offshore wind and decommissioning sectors.

As a result, the company expects to see an increase in its headcount across the UK and West Africa to support its expanding fleet of ROVs.

Film-Ocean operations director Mike Mackie said the Quantum ROVs are designed for “heavy-duty offshore construction”, while the ultra-compact Atom is suited to inspection, survey and light construction duties.

“Together, these additions enhance Film-Ocean’s capability to support inspection, repair and maintenance, decommissioning and construction projects,” Mackie.

Film-Ocean targets West Africa expansion

SMD chairman Mike Jones said the ROVs will help Film-Ocean, a subsidiary of French firm Stapem, meet growing demand for projects in West Africa and Angola.

Film-Ocean said delivery of the two Quantum ROVs is scheduled for October 2025 and January 2026, with the Atom due in the second quarter of 2026.

Outside of its subsea activities, Film-Ocean has also been involved in plans to build a novel wind “power tower” at its head office in Ellon.

The company submitted plans to develop the project to Aberdeenshire Council to build a 38-metre-tall structure on the Balmacassie Estate in Ellon.

The tower would house a series of fixed blades, essentially functioning like a series of wind turbines to generate electricity.

In its submission, Film-Ocean said the wind tower project will act as a “springboard” for the company’s future development with plans to increase its local headcount “by at least 50%” by 2026.

According to Companies House documents, Film-Ocean employed 41 staff in 2024.