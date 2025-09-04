Claims that the UK must choose between its net zero goals and economic growth are “rubbish”, according to the head of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

Speaking at the SPE Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen, OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse pushed back against calls to scrap the UK’s 2050 net zero target.

In recent months, Reform UK has railed against the UK’s legally binding net zero targets, and pledged to cancel support for renewable energy projects.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch used the conference as a platform to reverse the party’s previous policy in support of net zero targets and set out plans to increase North Sea oil and gas production.

But Whitehouse said pitting net zero goals against economic growth, as well as the oil and gas sector against renewables, represented “false choices”.

“We need to deliver on net zero and we can grow,” he told a room full of offshore industry executives gathered in Aberdeen.

“On that journey to clean power we need oil and gas and we need renewables and we need all the jobs that we can get.”

Attempts to ‘divide’ UK energy sector

A key theme of the Offshore Europe conference has been that the energy transition requires “all energy”, encompassing oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen and storage.

GB Energy chair Juergen Maier backed Whitehouse’s speech and said the entire energy sector is “in it together”.

“Because let’s be clear, there are some actors out there were trying to divide us,” Maier said.

© Supplied by DESNZ

“And if we give them an opportunity to divide, that’s what they will do.”

Maier said the industry is “at a crossroads”, and he recognised that firms are eagerly awaiting the release of the publicly-owned company’s initial strategy in October.

And while many in the industry are questioning the level of investment required to support grid upgrades and the rollout of renewables, Maier said the future grid and lower carbon solutions will provide the same benefits as North Sea oil and gas.

“We’ve got to debunk this [idea] that renewable energy, we can’t afford it all and we can’t get there,” he said.

North Sea windfall tax

Whitehouse’s speech reiterated the offshore sector’s consistent calls for the energy profits levy (EPL) windfall tax to be repealed.

Releasing its 2025 economic report, OEUK said reforms to the EPL would “unlock 23,000 jobs and add over £137 billion to communities”.

But the Labour government has given no sign it intends to reduce the EPL rate, which currently stands at 78%, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves has defended the tax as “fair”.

With the fiscal regime in the UK not looking likely to change anytime soon, the chair of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator called on the industry to double down on delivering the energy transition,

NSTA chair Liz Ditchburn said there are communities and individuals across the UK “still scarred” from previous industrial transitions “that have not worked”.

“We have the potential, we have the skills, the assets in the North Sea, we have the industries, we have the knowledge, we have the people — we should be able to get this one right,” she said.

© Supplied by UK Government

Ditchburn said a North Sea energy transition that delivers for climate change, people, and economic growth “should be achievable”.

“But it’s only going to happen if we all work together and we all pull in a single direction,” she said.

Labour’s Autumn budget

But with the Labour government set to deliver its Autumn budget as well as its consultation on the future of the North Sea later this year, Ditchburn called on the industry to accept the outcome and “unite behind the decision” of the government.

“Because if we endlessly litigate those choices over and over and over and over again, then we will actually not move forward,” she said.

“Investment sentiments will get worse. So how we go forward confidently with whatever happens, I think is really important because there’s a massive prize to play for no matter what those decisions are.”

Whitehouse said policymakers have the “opportunity and responsibility” to “unlock investment” in the North Sea.

“This is not about choosing between climate action and economic growth, we’ve heard too much of that division so far at this conference,” he said.

© Shutterstock

Whitehouse outlined four key policy asks from the offshore sector of the Labour government, ahead of the Autumn budget in November.

These include replacing the EPL, reaching a “pragmatic outcome” on oil and gas licensing, accelerating offshore wind consenting and permitting, and finalising the transmission pricing for electricity which heavily impacts projects in Scotland.

North Sea decline ‘a product of choices’

Whitehouse said he is concerned that choices made in the budget on 26 November could “accelerate the decline” of North Sea oil and gas and “impede growth” in the renewables sector.

“These decisions will impact the economic future of the country and they will be felt by communities, not just here in the northeast of Scotland but across the UK,” Whitehouse said.

“I am concerned that without urgent action we may drift towards decline and send signals that the UK does not wish to prioritise its own domestic production, its own industries.

“And let’s be clear, if this does happen it will be a choice. The success or demise of our industry can happen by design or default. Either way, it is a product of choices.”

Alongside the impacts on industry and the UK’s climate goals, Whitehouse said communities across country will “feel the brunt” of the government’s choices.

“Without embracing that plan, we will lose that opportunity and there will be a regional impact, not just here in Aberdeen… Teesside, Grangemouth, the Humber, the North West, they will all feel the brunt and that’s not right,” he said.

“We cannot allow that to happen, and overall we will fail to demonstrate the climate leadership to the globe that we should.”

As the debate around net zero becomes increasingly contentious, Whitehouse criticised political choices that are “made to satisfy the demand for simplicity”.

“The issues that we tackle demand nuance, they demand collaboration and demand compassion,” he said.