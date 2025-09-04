“Words are easy,” said former Wood chief executive Bob Keiller as he took aim at the political rhetoric surrounding the SPE Offshore Europe 2025 conference in Aberdeen.

“It’s like a dystopian version of that scene from Reservoir Dogs, and instead of three people with guns held at each other’s heads, it’s like we’ve got two parties holding a gun at the industry’s head.”

He argued that one side of the debate is saying “don’t you dare invest in wind,” while the other is arguing “we’re not going to allow you to invest in continuing to grow oil and gas”.

“And it does come back to that song that was playing at the time, ‘clown to the left of me, joker to the right, stuck in the middle’,” he continued, as his comments were met with applause and chuckles from Offshore Europe delegates.

The politics of Offshore Europe

This came after political discourse dominated the opening of the Granite City’s biggest energy conference.

Energy minister Michael Shanks took to the stage during the event’s opening session to tow the Labour government’s party line around the scale-up of renewables.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch appeared shortly after to officially unveil plans to abandon net-zero mandates and “maximise the extraction of our oil and gas”.

Shank’s party has met with criticism about disincentivising investment in oil and gas, while industry players warned that boosting hydrocarbon production can’t come at the expense of building the renewables sector.

In the wake of Badenoch’s comments, Keiller argued that “words are easy”.

“It’s easy for politicians to say ‘we must act now’ while they’re in the process of not taking action. Words are easy.

“There needs to be something where we can move things forward.”

Keiller said market conditions need to enable “people to invest” in wind, carbon capture storage, or oil and gas.

“All of this costs lots and lots of big dollars, takes a long time to do and involves lots and lots of people and lots and lots of jobs.

“But, if the uncertainty is there, people are just not going to invest.”

Is oil banging its head against a brick wall?

With that in mind, Keiller also argued that if the oil and gas sector wants government support, it will need to offer a deal to Keir Starmer’s premiership that encourages cooperation.

Keiller is not one to shy away from raising his head about the parapet, having told industry in June that politicians have little reason to trust current arguments.

“It does feel like, as an industry, we’re using a technique called ‘banging our head against a brick wall’, which I guess isn’t necessarily a way of persuading people to have a considered change of opinion,” Keiller said.

He argued that industry looks like it’s “begging” for change in taxation and licensing, rather than making an offer to those in charge.

“Where’s the offer?” Keiller questioned.

“Most sales require a transaction; they require us to offer something back and it feels to me as though what we’re saying is, ‘if you give us tax relief, we might invest’.

“Now if you’re Rachel Reeves, at the moment, quite frankly, you’ve not got any money. You’ve got a big hole in the finances and every industrial sector and service sector standing there saying ‘we need special treatment, we need a handout, we need tax reduction’, and we’re in the queue as well.”

He asked attendees: “What’s the commitment back?” He said that the oil and gas sector must be upfront about the capital investment it will make and the jobs it will create if market conditions return to its liking.

Keiller said the industry needs to give the government a “solution” that it can take to its party members and say: “We’ve been made an absolutely fantastic offer, we think we should take it.”