North Sea job losses are mounting within the oil industry, while new energy transition jobs are just not coming fast enough.

Low oil prices are taking their toll, exacerbating the impact of the tough fiscal and regulatory regime in the North Sea.

Speaking during an Offshore Europe conference panel on the future of oil and gas, moderated by DC Thomson’s Owen Wyatt, Shell senior vice president upstream Simon Roddy highlighted the need for long-term plans.

Projects take time, he said, pointing to the interval between the final investment decision on its Penguins development in 2018 and the field start up this year.

“To be successful, we in this industry need long-term stability. We accept there will be differences of opinion. But that long-term consensus is extraordinarily important,” he said.

This plea for stability resonated throughout the discussion, with Equinor upstream senior vice president Camilla Salthe offering a Norwegian perspective that highlighted the UK’s challenges.

Salthe arrived in the UK a year ago. Initially, she had been impressed by progress in the energy transition, she said.

“But when I came here, I saw there were more obstacles to actually get the oil and gas as part of the energy balance. So I’m not sure if it’s frustration, but if I really want something, it’s more stable fiscal regimes,” she said.

Maximising the value of existing fields is one way in which this would occur, she added.

Maximise it

Local Conservative MP Andrew Bowie said the government should return to the policy of maximum economic recovery from the North Sea.

“It’s why I think, sooner rather than later, we need to remove the Energy Profits Levy [EPL]”, he said.

The windfall tax came in during a period of high prices, but now “Brent crude is about half what it was in 2022. There’s no windfall left to tax. And if this windfall tax is allowed to remain in place until 2030, there won’t be an industry left.”

Bowie said the current government was failing to provide the certainty the industry needed.

He pointed the finger at Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband. The Labour minister “does not want to engage in that discussion on the future of oil and gas”, Bowie said.

“He has taken a decision. He wants to be the secretary of state that winds down oil and gas production in the North Sea. Until we can get to a stage where we can have a discussion with somebody, of whom that is not the view, then I’m afraid we’ll never get to the stage where we agree” that oil and gas has a role to play, he said.

Investment confidence

DC Thomson’s Owen Wyatt said the North Sea had been the “engine of prosperity” for the UK.

He contrasted the UK position with that of Norway. In the latter, he said, there was “long-term thinking, sovereign wealth built up, skill sustained and investment confidence secured. That is not the case here in the UK as we stand here today.”

© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Th

Labour MP for Grimsby Melanie Onn denied there was uncertainty about the future. The 2024 manifesto set out the Labour Party plans she said, and the government is forging ahead.

“Is there going to be consensus on something that has been brought about specifically to create dividing lines, for political narrative? I don’t think so,” she continued.

Keeping open lines of communication between government and industry is “very important”. While there are “fights on the right” between the Conservatives and Reform, she said, “there is clear policy from the left and that will continue.”

The government has not ruled out tiebacks or licence extensions, Onn continued. “But when it comes to the new licences, the twin objectives of improving energy security and bringing down bills will not be achieved by that.”

Not fast enough

But is the pace of the energy transition moving fast enough? Wood executive president of operations Steve Nicol said there was genuine potential in areas such as carbon capture and storage to create jobs for oil workers.

“But the biggest challenge for the supply chains, and I’m sure many people will appreciate this, is that we’re seeing this fairly sharp decline in core oil and gas roles,” he said. And while existing roles are being lost, new jobs are not arriving fast enough.

One audience member said he had recently lost his job and expressed frustration at a lack of communication between industry and politicians.

This sense of frustration echoed across room. While the politicians continue to score points, redundancies are on the rise.

Companies such as Equinor and Shell are taking steps to navigate the change in circumstances. There is little impression that the government is changing its stance and no clear answer on redundancies.

The future may be low carbon, but industry job losses endanger these expansive plans.