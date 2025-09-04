The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

SPE Aberdeen launches Offshore Achievements Awards 2026

Entries are now open for the 39th awards event which takes place March 5, 2026 in Aberdeen.

September 4th 2025, 1:36 pm
2 min read
Offshore Achievement Awards host Sally Phillips.© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE
Offshore Achievement Awards Picture shows; Offshore Achievement Awards host Sally Phillips.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

The committee leading an annual awards ceremony recognising outstanding achievements in the offshore energy industry has officially launched next year’s event.

The opening of the SPE Aberdeen Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) 2026 marks the 39th year of the scheme and was announced on the third day of SPE Offshore Europe in Aberdeen.

Picture shows; Left to right: Joseph Strachan, project director at Bilfinger; Diane Wood, SPE Aberdeen Section manager; Graham Dallas, chair of the OAA organising committee and SPE Aberdeen board member. © Supplied by SPE
Picture shows; Left to right: Joseph Strachan, project director at Bilfinger; Diane Wood, SPE Aberdeen Section manager; Graham Dallas, chair of the OAA organising committee and SPE Aberdeen board member.

The 2026 OAAs continue to reward ground-breaking technologies, exceptional company growth, and the remarkable contributions of individuals who shape the future of energy. From emerging innovators to industry veterans, the awards celebrate those who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and vision in advancing the sector.

Expanding recognition across the energy landscape

Graham Dallas, chair of the OAA committee said: “The energy industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and the OAAs evolve with it. These awards provide a vital platform to showcase the innovations, partnerships, and individual excellence that will define our industry’s future. We encourage organisations and individuals across the entire energy spectrum to share their success stories.”

Graham Dallas, SPE Aberdeen. © Courtesy SPE Aberdeen
Graham Dallas, SPE Aberdeen.

The 2026 award categories span the full breadth of offshore energy achievements:

Emerging technology – Recognising breakthrough innovations
Field proven technology – Celebrating successful technology deployment
Collaboration – Honouring outstanding industry partnerships
Sustainability – Acknowledging environmental leadership
Skills development – Rewarding investment in talent
Offshore workplace of choice – Excellence in creating positive working environments
Inclusivity champion – Leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion
Industry expert – Recognising technical excellence and knowledge sharing
Young professionals – Celebrating emerging talent
Industry returner/transferer – Honouring career transitions and fresh perspectives
Significant contribution – The industry’s most prestigious individual recognition

Dallas added that engineering services firm Bilfinger has returned as principal sponsor for the second year running.

He said: “Their ongoing support reinforces our shared commitment to celebrating the innovations and individuals driving our industry forward.”

Rod Agnew, vice president of offshore services at Bilfinger UK, said: “At Bilfinger, we are driven by innovation and committed to recognising excellence. The Offshore Achievement Awards perfectly reflect these values, shining a spotlight on the exceptional talent and innovation that propels our industry forward and celebrates leadership in the Offshore market.

“Our sponsorship of the OAAs is more than a commitment — it’s an investment in the pursuit of progress and innovation. We are proud to continue as platinum sponsor for the 2026 awards and look forward to honouring the remarkable achievements that will help shape the future of offshore energy.”

Open for entries

Entries are now open to all UK-registered companies operating within the oil and gas and renewables sectors, with the ceremony taking place on 5th March in Aberdeen.

READ: How to write an effective award submission for the Offshore Achievement Awards