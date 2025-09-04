The committee leading an annual awards ceremony recognising outstanding achievements in the offshore energy industry has officially launched next year’s event.

The opening of the SPE Aberdeen Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) 2026 marks the 39th year of the scheme and was announced on the third day of SPE Offshore Europe in Aberdeen.

© Supplied by SPE

The 2026 OAAs continue to reward ground-breaking technologies, exceptional company growth, and the remarkable contributions of individuals who shape the future of energy. From emerging innovators to industry veterans, the awards celebrate those who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and vision in advancing the sector.

Expanding recognition across the energy landscape

Graham Dallas, chair of the OAA committee said: “The energy industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and the OAAs evolve with it. These awards provide a vital platform to showcase the innovations, partnerships, and individual excellence that will define our industry’s future. We encourage organisations and individuals across the entire energy spectrum to share their success stories.”

© Courtesy SPE Aberdeen

The 2026 award categories span the full breadth of offshore energy achievements:

Emerging technology – Recognising breakthrough innovations

Field proven technology – Celebrating successful technology deployment

Collaboration – Honouring outstanding industry partnerships

Sustainability – Acknowledging environmental leadership

Skills development – Rewarding investment in talent

Offshore workplace of choice – Excellence in creating positive working environments

Inclusivity champion – Leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion

Industry expert – Recognising technical excellence and knowledge sharing

Young professionals – Celebrating emerging talent

Industry returner/transferer – Honouring career transitions and fresh perspectives

Significant contribution – The industry’s most prestigious individual recognition

Dallas added that engineering services firm Bilfinger has returned as principal sponsor for the second year running.

He said: “Their ongoing support reinforces our shared commitment to celebrating the innovations and individuals driving our industry forward.”

Rod Agnew, vice president of offshore services at Bilfinger UK, said: “At Bilfinger, we are driven by innovation and committed to recognising excellence. The Offshore Achievement Awards perfectly reflect these values, shining a spotlight on the exceptional talent and innovation that propels our industry forward and celebrates leadership in the Offshore market.

“Our sponsorship of the OAAs is more than a commitment — it’s an investment in the pursuit of progress and innovation. We are proud to continue as platinum sponsor for the 2026 awards and look forward to honouring the remarkable achievements that will help shape the future of offshore energy.”

Open for entries

Entries are now open to all UK-registered companies operating within the oil and gas and renewables sectors, with the ceremony taking place on 5th March in Aberdeen.

