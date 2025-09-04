Peterson launches Lighthouse AI at Offshore Europe

Energy logistics firm Peterson has launched software service Lighthouse AI at Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe conference.

Aberdeen-based Peterson said Lighthouse includes artificial intelligence (AI) agent solutions capable of analysing “robust data sets” to provide ways to cut costs and carbon emissions through streamlining processes.

The software as a service (SaaS) product has been built, developed, and used by, Peterson staff who have processed around 10 million tonnes of cargo in the past 13 years.

Peterson chief executive Sarah Moore said when the firm first launched the original Lighthouse in 2012, it was a “leap into the unknown”.

“As the energy and technology landscapes evolve, it has never been more important to recognise and act upon the value of data,” Moore said.

© Supplied by Peterson Energy Logi

“When we launched Lighthouse back in 2012, investing in innovation for logistics, a traditional service offering, was new and a leap into the unknown. It has now become our norm.

“It is now time to take a new leap and lead a new norm – one which takes data from what we and our customers can see, to what we understand by transforming it into actionable insights and intelligence.”

Lighthouse AI evolution

Peterson said Lighthouse offers real-time insight into areas such as cargo movement, quayside management, vessel activity and third-party rental optimisation.

Peterson global head of ICT and innovation Jaye Deighton said the Lighthouse AI feature has “moved on significantly” from the first iteration.

“The data is illuminating operations – the insights can make a significant difference to how businesses strategically conduct their supply chain operations,” Deighton said.

“From a tech perspective, harnessing AI tools is this way is incredibly exciting and delivering tangible outputs which will support reducing non-productive time, optimising asset usage, and strategic developments.

“It is also a huge step forward to be able to deploy this in a SaaS capacity – taking the technology to customers on a global scale.”

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Peterson moved its UK operations into a new office in Aberdeen in November last year.

In recent months, the company has secured contracts with Spirit Energy and Sofia offshore windfarm developer RWE.