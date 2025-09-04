Peterson launches Lighthouse AI at Offshore Europe

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Peterson launches Lighthouse AI at Offshore Europe

Energy logistics firm Peterson has launched artificial intelligence-powered software service Lighthouse AI at Aberdeen's Offshore Europe.

September 4th 2025, 2:26 pm
2 min read
Peterson global head of ICT and innovation Jaye Deighton and projects and innovation manager Gregor Wilson. Image: Peterson Energy Logistics© Supplied by Peterson Energy Logi
Peterson global head of ICT and innovation Jaye Deighton and projects and innovation manager Gregor Wilson. Image: Peterson Energy Logistics

Mathew Perry

Energy logistics firm Peterson has launched software service Lighthouse AI at Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe conference.

Aberdeen-based Peterson said Lighthouse includes artificial intelligence (AI) agent solutions capable of analysing “robust data sets” to provide ways to cut costs and carbon emissions through streamlining processes.

The software as a service (SaaS) product has been built, developed, and used by, Peterson staff who have processed around 10 million tonnes of cargo in the past 13 years.

Peterson chief executive Sarah Moore said when the firm first launched the original Lighthouse in 2012, it was a “leap into the unknown”.

“As the energy and technology landscapes evolve, it has never been more important to recognise and act upon the value of data,” Moore said.

Peterson Energy Logistics CEO Sarah Moore. © Supplied by Peterson Energy Logi
Peterson Energy Logistics CEO Sarah Moore.

“When we launched Lighthouse back in 2012, investing in innovation for logistics, a traditional service offering, was new and a leap into the unknown. It has now become our norm.

“It is now time to take a new leap and lead a new norm – one which takes data from what we and our customers can see, to what we understand by transforming it into actionable insights and intelligence.”

Lighthouse AI evolution

Peterson said Lighthouse offers real-time insight into areas such as cargo movement, quayside management, vessel activity and third-party rental optimisation.

Peterson global head of ICT and innovation Jaye Deighton said the Lighthouse AI feature has “moved on significantly” from the first iteration.

“The data is illuminating operations – the insights can make a significant difference to how businesses strategically conduct their supply chain operations,” Deighton said.

“From a tech perspective, harnessing AI tools is this way is incredibly exciting and delivering tangible outputs which will support reducing non-productive time, optimising asset usage, and strategic developments.

“It is also a huge step forward to be able to deploy this in a SaaS capacity – taking the technology to customers on a global scale.”

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Peterson moved its UK operations into a new office in Aberdeen in November last year.

In recent months, the company has secured contracts with Spirit Energy and Sofia offshore windfarm developer RWE.

Tags