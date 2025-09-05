SPE Offshore Europe 2025 started with a bang. First came the Conservative party’s Kemi Badenoch show, which rolled into Aberdeen threatening to kill net zero and “maximise the extraction of our oil and gas”, while Labour energy minister Michael Shanks toed the line from behind party barricades.

Offshore Europe 2025 key takeaways

1. Energy industry needs to give government a solution to move energy policy forward

UK energy policy is stuck in Mexican standoff

2. Energy transition requires collaboration across traditional and emerging energy sectors

As the dust settled and the politicians rolled out of town, the industry fought back. Offshore Energies UK chief executive David Whitehouse argued that pitting net zero against economic growth, and oil and gas sector against renewables, represented “false choices”.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the UK Government’s Great British Energy Juergen Maier made his strongest statement of support yet for the UK supply chain affirming that the transition requires “all energy” – including oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen and storage.

3. North Sea Transition Authority urges GB Energy to consider CCS

Rest assured, Offshore Europe business as usual also took place with keynote presentations highlighting how industry, regulators and funders can work together. Stuart Payne, the boss of the North Sea Transition Authority (or ‘North Sea Authority’ if Kemi gets her way) said he would be happy to help his neighbours at GB Energy to get stuck into carbon capture and storage (CCS).

4. Flotation Energy confident it will find buyer for Green Volt floating wind farm

Meanwhile, developers of Green Volt, the UK’s brightest and biggest floating offshore wind play, shrugged off fears in the wake of CNOOC’s disappointing decision not to use its power to clean up its act and electrify Buzzard, the UK’s most productive platform.

5. Aberdeen has potential to remain energy capital of Europe, according to Offshore Europe 2025 attendees

And finally, as Offshore Europe in its 52nd year came to an end, reporters ask the question “Can Aberdeen retain its crown as Europe’s energy capital?”. Here’s what some of the punters said.