Oil & Gas / North Sea

SPE Offshore Europe 2025 top six takeaways

As doors close on SPE Offshore Europe 2025 what were some of the key highlights of the four day event in Aberdeen?

September 5th 2025, 4:16 pm
2 min read
Michael Shanks and Kemi Badenoch were locked in a Reservoir Dogs-esque standoff at Offshore Europe.© Supplied by Roddie Reid / DCTM
Michael Shanks and Kemi Badenoch were locked in a Reservoir Dogs-esque standoff at Offshore Europe.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

SPE Offshore Europe 2025 started with a bang. First came the Conservative party’s Kemi Badenoch show, which rolled into Aberdeen threatening to kill net zero and “maximise the extraction of our oil and gas”, while Labour energy minister Michael Shanks toed the line from behind party barricades.

Kemi Badenoch MP speaks at the opening plenary session of Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen, with conference banners behind. © DC Thomson
Kemi Badenoch MP addresses the opening plenary session of Offshore Europe 2025 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Offshore Europe 2025 key takeaways

1. Energy industry needs to give government a solution to move energy policy forward

UK energy policy is stuck in Mexican standoff

2. Energy transition requires collaboration across traditional and emerging energy sectors

As the dust settled and the politicians rolled out of town, the industry fought back. Offshore Energies UK chief executive David Whitehouse argued that pitting net zero against economic growth, and oil and gas sector against renewables, represented “false choices”.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the UK Government’s Great British Energy Juergen Maier made his strongest statement of support yet for the UK supply chain affirming that the transition requires “all energy” – including oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen and storage.

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse wearing a black t-shirt with white text: "Oil and gas and hydrogen and storage and wind." © Supplied by OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse rocks a tech bro look in a t-shirt encompassing the offshore sector’s “all energy” message during his speech at SPE Offshore Europe in Aberdeen on Wednesday 3 September 2025.

3. North Sea Transition Authority urges GB Energy to consider CCS

Rest assured, Offshore Europe business as usual also took place with keynote presentations highlighting how industry, regulators and funders can work together. Stuart Payne, the boss of the North Sea Transition Authority (or ‘North Sea Authority’ if Kemi gets her way) said he would be happy to help his neighbours at GB Energy to get stuck into carbon capture and storage (CCS).

4. Flotation Energy confident it will find buyer for Green Volt floating wind farm

Meanwhile, developers of Green Volt, the UK’s brightest and biggest floating offshore wind play, shrugged off fears in the wake of CNOOC’s disappointing decision not to use its power to clean up its act and electrify Buzzard, the UK’s most productive platform.

Attendees standing outside P&J Live in Aberdeen under the welcome sign for Offshore Europe 2025, as energy conference begins. © DC Thomson
Delegates arrive at P&J Live on the opening morning of Offshore Europe 2025, gathering outside the main entrance.

5. Aberdeen has potential to remain energy capital of Europe, according to Offshore Europe 2025 attendees

And finally, as Offshore Europe in its 52nd year came to an end, reporters ask the question “Can Aberdeen retain its crown as Europe’s energy capital?”. Here’s what some of the punters said.

