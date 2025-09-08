Spirit Energy boss Neil McCulloch confirmed as Adura CEO

Spirit Energy boss Neil McCulloch has been confirmed as the first chief executive of Equinor and Shell’s North Sea joint venture, Adura.

Energy Voice last week reported McCulloch had been widely tipped to take on the role, with multiple people familiar with the matter congratulating him at SPE Offshore Europe in Aberdeen.

In separate statements, both Shell and Equinor confirmed McCulloch’s appointment alongside announcing Nicoletta Giadrossi as Adura’s first chair.

McCulloch said he is “honoured to lead Adura at this pivotal moment”.

“Adura has a clear purpose — to deliver secure energy for the UK,” he said.

“I look forward to working with our talented team to build a business that is operationally excellent, future-focused, and grounded in strong values.”

Neil McCulloch

McCulloch began his career at consultancy PGS before joining former British oil and gas firm BG Group in 2001, rising to become vice president for UK upstream.

In 2012, McCulloch joined Austrian energy firm OMV AG as senior vice president for engineering and production.

He later joined North Sea operator EnQuest in 2014 as chief operating officer and executive director, before joining Spirit Energy in 2018.

After four years as executive vice president for technical and operated production at Spirit, McCulloch was appointed chief executive in 2022.

Meanwhile, Giadrossi’s career experience as chair and non-executive director spans listed and private companies across the energy and infrastructure sectors.

© Supplied by Equinor

She currently chairs MSX International and is also a board member of Vopak NV and Indian renewable energy producer Renew Global.

Prior to this, Giadrossi’s executive career included roles at Technip, Aker Solutions and Dresser-Rand (Siemens).

Giadrossi said Adura “represents a unique opportunity to shape the future of UK energy”.

Adura North Sea joint venture

North Sea operators Equinor and Shell announced the decision to combine their UK assets into a joint venture in December 2024.

Set to be headquartered in the Silver Fin building in Aberdeen, the name Adura comes from the letter ‘A’ in Aberdeen and the ‘dura’ from durability.

Once reglatory approvals are complete later this year, Adura will take charge of major assets including the Mariner, Clair, Shearwater, Penguins and Nelson fields.

© Supplied by Equinor

Major upcoming developments including the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects will also fall under Adura, with Equinor and Shell holding a 50% stake each in the joint venture.

Altogether, Adura is expected to produce over 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.

Norwegian state-owned Equinor recently valued its North Sea assets transferring to Adura at $7.87 billion (£5.83bn).

North Sea mergers and acquisitions

The formation of Adura comes amid multiple mergers and acquisitions across the UK continental shelf in recent years.

London-listed Ithaca Energy and Italian firm Eni completed a combination of their North Sea assets last year.

Meanwhile, Spanish operator Repsol is set to combine its North Sea assets with NEO Energy to form NEO Next.

Harbour Energy has also completed its $11.2bn buyout of German rival Wintershall Dea.

However, not all deals have gone according to plan with EnQuest deciding to drop its pursuit of rival Serica Energy in May.