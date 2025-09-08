The SNP has lashed out at Labour’s continued backing of the windfall tax after GB Energy chairman Jurgen Maier acknowledged massive offshore energy job losses hitting the north-east of Scotland.

In comments to the Press and Journal at SPE Offshore Europe 2025, Maier said that the Aberdeen and the wider region is is “haemorrhaging workers too fast” and risks “losing supply chains”.

The government-appointed executive’s comments come despite the Labour government currently banning new licences to drill for fossil fuels in the North Sea and its decision to extend the energy profits levy (EPL) until the end of 2030.

Reacting to Maier’s comments, SNP MP for Aberdeen North Kirsty Blackman said that the reason for the job losses was the EPL.

“The chairman of GB Energy is right – the north-east is losing oil and gas jobs at an alarming rate – but nobody is more responsible for that than this Labour government,” she said.

Recent research from analyst group Wood Mackenzie showed that the price of Brent oil has been below the government’s own threshold for applying the EPL.

However, it has still applied the tax to energy company as gas prices have been higher than this threshold.

“Whether it’s their damaging energy profits levy that is pushing companies out the North Sea or destroying the supply chain by refusing to back Grangemouth, Keir Starmer’s government has been a disaster for Scotland’s oil and gas sector,” Blackman warned.

“This is felt especially keenly in Scotland, with nearly 1 in 30 working Scots employed in or supporting the offshore energy sector – 36,000 in my own constituency – compared to approximately 1 in 220 across the UK.”

With the UK government looking to unveil its replacement for the EPL in November’s budget Wood Mackenzie said the new system will have to balance fairness with simplicity.

Failing this would mean either driving away investment from the UK North Sea or losing out on tax revenues.

However, with the new mechanism only set to come into force when the EPL expires on 31 March 2030, energy industry figures have called for the government to apply the new mechanism immediately.

“Before the election, Labour promised there would be no cliff edge for workers, but their actions since then show otherwise,” Blackman added.